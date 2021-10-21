Aryan Khan refused bail, Virat shares beautiful photo with Anushka, Vamika and more





Here we are with another Top segment Bollywood News for today. In this segment, we share with you some of the most important Bollywood news that has caught the eye. Bollywood news related to movies, celebrities and other things are shared in this segment. So, let’s take a look at some of the best Bollywood news for the day. Top Bollywood News today, October 20, 2021 Aryan Khan bail application rejected Today, the NDPC Special Court heard the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and rejected it. The last hearing in this case was on October 14 and they had reserved the orders. Today, in their order, the court dismissed the bail application and now Satish Maneshinde (Aryan’s attorney) has filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court. Jacqueline Fernandez shows up in front of ED Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) today (October 20) for questioning in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actress did not appear before the agency after receiving three last summons. Kareena Kapoor Khan and his son Jeh were seen outside Amrita Arora’s house Today Amrita Arora is celebrating her birthday and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted outside her house. Kareena’s youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan was also pictured outside Amrita’s house with his nanny. The actress looked lovely in her casual outfit. Jehangir Ali Khan new photo New photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan Mira Rajput shares steamy photo from Maldives Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to social media and shared a sexy photo of herself, in which she was seen flaunting her Maldivian tan. Wearing a hot pink bikini top, Mira shared her preview. Shahid and Mira left for the Maldives with their children Misha and Zain. Mira Rajput bikini look Kamaal R Khan responds to rejection of Aryan bail request Bigg Boss celebrity Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and wrote: “Aryan Khans bail rejected and clearly harassment. How can a person stay in jail for more than 20 days, when they were not in possession of drugs and not being used. While Bharti Singh was released on bail the same day, he was consuming 86g of drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people. “ Aryan Khans bail rejected and clearly harassment. How can a person stay in prison longer than 20 days, which w t.co/88nkOd4MRZ – ANI (@ANI) 20 October 2021 Virat Kohli shares adorable pic with Anushka and Vamika Today Virat Kohli took to social media and shared an adorable photo with his wife and the Bollywood actress Anushka sharma and their daughter Vamika. In the photo, the family were seen having a meal and looked happy. Virat captioned her photo with just a red heart emoji. Virat, Anushka and Vamika Check back in this space tomorrow for more Bollywood news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/celebrity/top-bollywood-news-today-october-20-2021-aryan-khan-denied-bail-virat-kohli-shares-lovely-photo-with-anushka-sharma-and-vamika-and-more-trending-latest-entertainment-news-article-87164569 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos