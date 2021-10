Actor Sadie Frost makes his directorial debut with the movie Mary Quant

Sadie Frost arrives at the European premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass at a cinema in London, UK on May 10, 2016. REUTERS / Paul Hackett

LONDON, October 20 (Reuters) – The British fashion ensemble returned to King’s Road in London on Wednesday to celebrate Mary Quant, the famous designer often credited with inventing the miniskirt, at the premiere of the first official documentary about his life and career. Actress, producer and former fashion designer Sadie Frost made her feature film directorial debut with the film “Quant”, which chronicles Quant’s rise from a fashion-conscious tomboy who grew up in the Welsh countryside to a daring avant-garde designer. “I wanted to keep her legacy alive because she’s such an amazing woman. She’s done so much for women, so much for fashion,” Frost, 56, told Reuters at the Chelsea premiere in London in a short distance from where Quant opened his first boutique, Bazar, in 1955. With Quant’s role in the women’s fashion revolution at its heart, the documentary takes viewers back to the Swinging Sixties and the thrill of the British invasion, the mid-1960s cultural movement that included The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. The film uses archival footage, staging by actress Camilla Rutherford, and interviews with model Kate Moss, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Quant designer godson Jasper Conran, among others, to tell his story. Quant, who is 91 years old and is rarely seen in public, did not take part in the documentary but the film was produced with the blessing of his son Orlando Plunket Greene, who provides insight into his family’s life and relationship. de Quant with her husband and business partner. Alexandre Plunket Greene. Guests on the red carpet paid tribute to Quant’s enduring influence. “Her legacy is the start of the London swing, you know, the real London swing and how we remember it. And I’m one of the few people who know her,” said designer Zandra Rhodes, 81. “Quant” hits UK cinemas on October 29th. Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Karishma Singh Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

