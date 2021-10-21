Soprano star Steve Schirripa details the secrets of the HBO series – the Hollywood reporter

Fans of The Soprano knowing that one of the most devastating moments involving the kindhearted Bobby Baccalieri was his first hit, which occurred towards the end of the series. That’s when a brilliant metaphor of the character losing part of his soul occurs – but Steve Schirripa reveals that the instance was not planned.

The Soprano hasn’t aired for over 14 years, and yet the David Chase Mafia drama is more popular than ever, evidenced by the recent release of the previous film, The Numerous Saints of Newark. The appetite for the series is so great that Schirripa and his colleague Michael Imperioli created the Speaking Soprano podcast to discuss the award-winning program.

In addition to the podcast, the duo also have a book coming out next month: I Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos. To motivate fans, Schirripa recently joined The Hollywood Journalist to talk about Bobby Baccalieri’s essential moments from the classic HBO series.

Bobby arguably had the best arc in the series. Did you know something in advance or was its development a big surprise for you?

Not a word from day one. The first season I was on the show, I did six episodes. I spoke to David on the last day. I walked through the studio in front, and introduced myself to him. And he said, “I know who you are. We love the Baccalieri. We will see you again next year ”, which was a big deal. But never once have they said, “He’s this, he’s that, he’s going to marry Janice, he’s going to sit to the boss’s right one day.” The writing was so good, I figured it out myself.

Bobby has some of the most hilarious lines on the show. Do you have a favorite?

Of course, “You know, Quasimodo predicted all of this.” It was kind of a turning point for me and for Bobby, there at dinner with the boss. And I enjoyed, “I am in awe of you”, with Junior (Dominic Chianese). But my favorite line in the series, [said by someone else], was Silvio’s [Steven Van Zandt] “You are only as good as your last envelope.” If that’s not a metaphor for everything in life, especially in show business.

Speaking of which, how was working with Dominic, your stage partner for the lion’s share of the show?

He was a mentor without being a mentor. I had to wear the fatsuit the first two seasons. And Dominic said to me, “Use your belly. Use that belly. So that’s what I did. I made myself even taller, like when I get out of the car.

Hardcore fans hated Tony for ordering Bobby to do this out of spite in “Soprano Home Movies”. It is a sad and intense moment. How did you experience its creation?

Bobby didn’t want to do it even though [being a hitman] was his father’s specialty. The actor who played the kid was great. He did a great job without having much to do – just the look on his face. Bobby was a good guy. He was a mafia guy, so he always does bad things and threatens people – but it’s all relative.

Was Bobby’s shirt tearing up a metaphor that he was losing part of his soul?

My shirt wasn’t supposed to tear. The kid grabs me, I pull away and the shirt is torn. It wasn’t in the script, it just happened. It was a happy accident; a very real moment. And you can see the look in Bobby’s eyes, like, “What did I just do?” We did a few takes. Then it happened and this is the one they used.

What did you think when you read “Blue Comet” and realized that was the end of the line for Bobby?

There were nine episodes left. The show is over, so all bets are off. If I had been killed in seasons two, three, or four I would have been devastated because you are not only out of work, you are no longer with your friends. It was unusual the way I found out. Usually, David Chase would take the actor aside when reading and give the news. For me, it was around 11 a.m. in January and my phone rang. David said, “I’m on my way. So I knew something was up. He walked in and said, “I guess you know why I’m here”. It was like a real success at the time. I said, “How is this going to be?” and he said, “In a train shop.” And I said, “I hope you’re happy with what I’ve done.” And he said, “Very.” And I thanked him for changing my life. I remember jim [Gandolfini] saying, “Wow. I’ve never heard of him coming to anyone before. You should be flattered. And I was.

How did the shooting of the death scene go?

It was Valentine’s Day 2007, and we were in the train store in Long Island. It was snowing. It was the baptism of fire. I just had to go with the flow. The only thing I didn’t do was jump on the train at the end. It became a badge of honor, how they killed you. Some guys are passed out, but then there are some really good kills. I was very happy with the way Bobby came out. I think people really cared and were devastated. It wasn’t my last day, however. I had to come back to film several things, like getting out of the car to enter the store. So it was a bit anti-climatic, my last day.

I heard The Walking Dead The cast goes out to dinner when a regular bites the dust. Have you all done something like this?

They copied this shit from us. We had the first elimination dinner. When Gigi [Cestone, played by John Fiore] dead, I said to him, “Hey, this is your last day. Let me take you to dinner. And before you know it, more and more people have come, including Jim. Suddenly there were nine of us at IL Cortile on Mulberry Street. Many other characters dined. At one point there were 20 people there for the farewell. It was a tradition. And then the press got wind of it and knew that the person we were drinking was going to be killed, so we had to stop.

The show has not been aired since 2007, and yet it is still as popular as ever. How do you feel being a part of something so special?

I honestly think they will be watching it in 50 years. I think it’s so good. There are more people watching it now than when it was broadcast through streaming. It feels like it was written yesterday. It’s not dated at all. He appeals to a younger audience because he’s smart, funny, and fun, and he’s about family.

I Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos is slated for release on November 2.

