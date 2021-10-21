Entertainment
SPOOKY SEASON REMAINS: Halloween Activities Abound in Blount and Beyond | Entertainment
Believe it or not, there are only 10 days left in October, still plenty of time to worry, if the Halloween season is your favorite.
Here’s a look at the Halloween hauntings and more in Blount County and beyond:
Blount County
After returning to a drive-thru event at Foothills Mall in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Downtown Maryville Association and the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission will bring the
Spooky extravagance returning to West Broadway Avenue in downtown Maryville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 29. The road will be closed between Boyd Thomas Clothing and CBBC Bank, and the companies will be handing out candy to rascals, pet and human costume contests. , games, a costume dance party and a pumpkin contest. Admission is free, except for a $ 5 entry fee for the pet contest.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 30, the Blount County K-9 Association and Blount County Communication will host a Halloween themed party
Emergency services day at the Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road in Maryville, with a costumed children’s trunk or treat, field demonstrations by emergency personnel and a children’s play area. It’s free to attend.
Speaking of Foothills Mall,
Trick-or-Treating at the Mall takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 (with a costume contest on the central stage of the malls earlier today at 3 p.m.). It’s open to children 12 and under accompanied by an adult (adults are politely asked not to wear masks), and there’s no charge.
AMS Haunted Attractions operates two spooky Halloween-themed locations in Blount County this Halloween season:
Phobies Hotel, where the organizers expose your biggest fears and located at 3661 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway; and
The Barn at Maple Lane, which featured a hay walk, haunted barn, and haunted trail, set up at Maple Lane Farms, 1126 Maple Lane in Greenback. Tickets cost $ 10 for Hotel Phobia, $ 20 for The Barn, or $ 25 for a combined ticket for both. Seasonal passes and add-ons, such as a fast front-line skip-the-line pass, are also available. The Phobia Hotel is open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays until Halloween; The barn is open from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Food trucks will also be installed. For more information, call 865-268-9677.
Speaking of Maple Lane Farms, the annual conference
Maple Lane Corn Maze is back for 2021 and offers two options. The Family Maze is open at 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday until Halloween, but starting Friday night, October 22, the maze becomes haunted at 7:30 p.m. and will be open every night until Halloween. ‘on Halloween. (In other words: if you don’t want to be scared, arrive before 6 p.m.) Tickets for the Corn Maze are $ 10 for ages 12 and up, $ 8 for ages 5 to 11, and free for kids. 4 years and under. All Haunted Maze tickets cost $ 15, and it’s not recommended for ages 5 and under, pregnant women, or anyone with heart disease!
Town of Friendsville will close West College Avenue starting at 5 p.m. to allow businesses and organizations to donate candy to children. Vendors and more will be set up to enhance family entertainment, and the event is free.
Other events
Frightworks Haunted House at 1904 W. Emory Road, Knoxville, will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today(21st of October); 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 7 pm-10pm Sunday October 28 and Halloween evening; and from 7 p.m. to midnight on October 29 and 30. With several “terrifying fear zones”, Frightworks bills itself as “one of the most spooky, quirky, and theatrical haunted attractions in the South East.” General admission is $ 25, or you can purchase a “quick pass” for $ 37. Seasonal subscriptions are also available. Visit www.frightworks.com for more information.
The Deep Well Farm Corn Maze, located at 9567 US 11E in Lenoir City, features a pumpkin patch, maze, and hay walks and is open daily through October except Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Halloween (visit the website at www.deepwellfarm.com for different dates and times). Tickets are $ 12 for the maze or patch / hayride, or $ 18 for all three – but it’s a cash-only transaction, so be prepared.
If you’re ready to go to 7588 Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown, the
Dread Manor Scream Park is back, and organizers point out that “every fall a different section of this structure of destruction is brought out and unsealed so the public can feel firsthand the real and gruesome secrets of its historic past.” Hours of operation are 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and October 28; from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on October 29 and 30; and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 31. Admission is $ 28, or you can pay $ 40 and skip the general line (prices are cheaper if you buy tickets online). Visit www.frightmare manoir.com for more information.
The dead man’s farm, a haunted attraction installed at 13100 W. Lee Highway in Philadelphia, features “several haunted attractions, including a haunted house, a 5-acre haunted corn maze, three mini horror escape rooms, a nightmarish virtual reality, and a coffin. simulator called “Buried Alive”. It is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.(21st of October), Sunday and October 28; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Oct 29 and 30; and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on October 31. Admission is $ 20 per person for the haunted house, $ 15 for the corn maze or $ 30 for both, and an additional $ 10 will get you a “fast pass” ticket that allows you to bypass the lines. . There is also a “halfway” with sideshow performers which can be visited for $ 5. Visit www.deadmansfarm.com for more information.
Screamville Haunted Attraction, located at 6825 Tindell Lane in Knoxville, presents Cursed Acres, a haunted maze / cornfield and more, opens at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and October 29 and 30 (and at 7 p.m. for Halloween). Tickets cost $ 20 per person.
13th Hour Haunted Trail is located at 7201 E. Emory Road in the community of Knox Countys Corryton and is open 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and October 29-31. Tickets cost $ 20 for adults and $ 15 for children 13 and under. (Parental discretion advised.) For more information, call 865-216-3281.
Looking for non-spooky treat opportunities for kids? At Cherokee Caverns, 8524 Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville, they can go
Trick or Treating in the cave from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and October 29 and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and October 30 (as well as Halloween); tickets are $ 12. At the Knoxville Zoo, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive in East Knoxville,
Boo! At the zoo allow children to pick up treats at candy stations throughout the park (animals will not be on display) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (October 21) through Sunday; tickets cost $ 12 and are free for children 2 and under.
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for the Daily Times for almost 17 years; A recovering drug addict, he now works in media and marketing for Cornerstone of Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment center in Blount County. Contact him at [email protected]
