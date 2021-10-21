Zach Galifianakis jokes with his kids thinking he’s a librarian, not an actor





Zach Galifianakis refuses to show his young children the The Hangover movies, and he jokes that he is an “assistant librarian” and not an actor.

Zach Galifianakis cannot erase his involvement withThe hangover franchise, so he jokes that he told his kids he was a librarian, not an actor. The comedy of 2009,The hangover, was a huge success, grossing over $ 467 million in worldwide box office receipts and gaining near-universal acclaim from critics. The film would give birth to two sequels,The Hangover Part II andThe Hangover Part III, which has largely stayed true to the original film format. Galifianakis plays the socially unfit future brother-in-law Alan, who often acts erratically and childishly. In the first film, Alan resorts to drugs from the other three members of his “wolf pack” in hopes of making the evening special. However, as one might imagine, his plan goes horribly wrong, and he and the other members of the group are forced to relive the events of the previous night in order to remember where they left their friend, Doug. The movie is filled with profanity, drugs, alcohol, and sex, which means it’s not entirely family friendly, however hilarious it is.

Related: How Group Dan Ties Todd Phillips’ Comedies Together Talk toAND, Galifianakis shares that he’s adopted a creative solution to keeping his young children in the dark about his role in the R-rated comedy. He says his two sons have no idea what he does for a living. In fact, the comedian is joking, “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere. They don’t even know.“Specifically, he says his kids think he’s a”assistant librarian“and not an actor. Read more about this GalifianakistoANDbelow: You want to protect their innocence as much as possible. They’re just kids, “he explained.” People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh my kids are loving it.The hangover‘and I’m like’ You’re a bad parent. Galifianakis’ personal “wolf pack” consists of two boys, aged 4 and 7, and his wife of nine years, Quinn Lundberg. He and his wife refuse to let their children see any of theThe hangovermovies, for obvious reasons. Galifianakis jokes, “they will never know. “However, once his children reach an acceptable age, the actor”get to this point“to show them the films. But, as he points out it is”cunning“and children need”mature a little“before seeing the movies. While that makes sense, Galifianakis is a bit worried about showing her young childrenThe hangovermovies, it’s hilarious to think his kids think he’s a librarian and not an actor. Galifianakis has appeared in a number of big budget Hollywood movies, as well as numerous TV shows and specials. He has also won several awards and nominations for his roles. While Galifianakis is as funny as him, it’s also interesting to envision the comedian as a librarian in another life. Next: The Hangover Movie Timeline: What Really Happened To Doug’s Stag Source: AND How Halloween Kills Achieved This Loomis Cameo Without CGI

