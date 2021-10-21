Cast & Crew Further Strengthens Board, Adds Hollywood Producer and Pioneer Stephanie Allain as Director





BURBANK, California, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Cast & Crew today announced the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of Stephanie Allain, award-winning producer, industry leader and advocate for people of color and women in entertainment. His appointment brings the size of the board of directors to seven members, while adding in-depth knowledge and experience of the entertainment industry to the group. Stéphanie Allain | Member of the distribution board and team “We are pleased to welcome Stéphanie to our board of directors,” said mason killed, President of Cast & Crew. “His extensive experience in the entertainment industry, coupled with his enviable record of supporting important cultural and social causes, aligns perfectly with Cast & Crew’s values ​​and dedication to our customers.” After positions at 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures and Jim Henson Pictures, Ms. Allain founded Homegrown Pictures in 2003, a Angelsfilm and television production company. Her background as a career producer includes the following films: Agitation and flow, Something new, Beyond the lights, Dear Whites, Burning sands, French Dirty, Juanita and really love. His television producer credits include Dear Whites and the 2020 Oscars for which she was nominated for an Emmy. She has received numerous awards, both for her productions and for her role in leading progressive change in the industry. Allain previously served on the Board of Directors of Film Independent and as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Women In Film, a non-profit organization that advocates for and advances the careers of women working in film and filmmaking. television. She currently sits on the board of directors of the Producer’s Guild of America and the American Cinematheque. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Writers Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, and the Dramatists Guild of America. From 2011 to 2016, she was director of the LA Film Festival. “I am very happy to join the Cast & Crew Board of Directors at this stage of the company’s development,” she said. “Cast & Crew has an impressive and long-term experience in serving its customers and providing a supportive workplace for its employees. I have been fortunate enough to work with Cast & Crew throughout my career, and have now look forward to working with the other directors to contribute to the continued success of the business. ” The story continues John berkley, CEO of Cast & Crew, added: “Cast & Crew is a leader in an industry undergoing transformation, and we have been driving some of the most important advancements, including digitization, automation and simplification of the entertainment content creation experience. “Not changed, however, that’s why we’re here: to support creativity.” And that extends to everyone who brings these stories to life. The addition of Stéphanie to our Board of Directors underscores our enduring commitment to this goal. “ Board members

In addition to Ms. Allain, the Cast & Crew Board of Directors is made up of members with extensive experience in entertainment and technology: mason killed, a strategic investor, entrepreneur and multiple CEO, who is also President of PRO Unlimited, a leading workforce management company, and MLM 2. He also serves on the boards of Reorg Inc. and Certara LLC.

Eric Belcher, former managing director and chairman of Cast & Crew, who is now vice chairman. Mr. Belcher is also a member of the board of directors of the Canadian Film Center.

Hawk Koch, a film producer for over 40 years, as well as the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America. Mr. Koch also serves on the boards of directors of theater operator AMC Entertainment Inc. and the Motion Picture and Television Fund. He is the author of the famous book “Magic Time: My life in Hollywood. “

Claire Hart, CEO of Williams Lea, a global provider of skilled and essential support services to financial, legal and professional services companies, and director of payment cycle management company Billtrust.

Rick simonson, former CFO of travel technology company Saber Corp. and a current board member of video game company Electronic Arts, database company Couchbase, and commerce software company EverCommerce.

Kasper Grundtvig Knokgaard, Partner and Global Head of Services Sector at EQT Partners, majority owner of Cast & Crew. About the cast and crew

Cast & Crew is a leading provider of software and services for the entertainment industry, providing technology solutions in the areas of Payroll & Human Resources, Accounting & Finance, Data & Reporting, workflow and productivity. Together, the company’s solutions and experts are driving the digital transformation of entertainment production. The company was founded in 1976 and its head office is located at Burbank, California. Please visit www.castandcrew.com. ABOUT EQT

EQT is a leading investment company with approximately 50 billion euros in capital raised through 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia, and the United States with total sales of over 19 billion euros and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. Please visit www.eqtgroup.com. Media contact:

Elisabeth Dur

[email protected] Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cast–crew-further-strengthens-board-adds-producer-and-hollywood-trailblazer-stephanie-allain-as-a-director-301404968.html SOURCE Cast & Team

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cast-crew-further-strengthens-board-180000818.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos