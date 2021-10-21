Entertainment
Queen cancels trip to rest for busy and ‘exhausting’ fall
Concerns over Queen Elizabeth II’s health intensified on Wednesday after Buckingham Palace announced she was “reluctantly” canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland on the “advice” of a doctor.
The news came after the 95-year-old monarch was seen using a cane during two engagements last week, and after Vanity Fair reported that the doctors had told him to stop drinking alcohol, including his beloved evening martini.
Royal sources told British media that “there was no reason to be concerned” about the Queen’s health and that the trip cancellation was unrelated to the coronavirus.
“The Queen reluctantly accepted a doctor’s advice to rest for the next few days,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. the Daily Mail reported. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to travel to Northern Ireland, where she was to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting her in the future. “
The Queen is still expected to greet world leaders at the UN’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of October. So it looks like the doctors aren’t too worried about her health – they just want her to slow down a bit.
As reported by the Daily Mail and Vanity Fair, the Queen, five years before her 100th birthday, has a busy and ‘exhausting’ schedule ahead of her this fall and in the months leading up to her platinum jubilee celebrations in June.
Now resting at Windsor Castle, she has just completed two full weeks of official engagements, according to the Daily Mail. The Queen attended 10 major events in 14 days, including a visit to Ascot Racecourse; a visit to Wales to address the Welsh Parliament; virtual and in-person hearings with the new Governor General of New Zealand and the ambassadors of Japan and the EU; and hosted a reception Tuesday night at Windsor Castle for delegates to the Global Investment Conference, which included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US climate envoy John Kerry and Microsoft billionaire co-founder Bill Gates.
Royal Vanity Fair reporter Katie Nicholl noted that the queen is still “in good physical health”. But she is also facing “one of the most important periods of her reign – reaching a milestone of 70 years on the throne”. Because of this, Nicholl reported, doctors have advised her to give up alcohol, except on special occasions “to ensure that she is as healthy as possible for her busy fall schedule. “.
“The Queen was told to forgo her evening drink, which is usually a martini,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she’s not a heavy drinker, but it seems a little unfair that at this point in her life she has to give up one of the very few pleasures.”
Nicholl also noted that the Queen had resumed “a series of engagements” after suffering the loss in April of Prince Philip, her 73-year-old husband. She also spent most of 2020 and early 2021 in custody at Windsor Castle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even with the pandemic, she has remained busy, completing 136 in-person engagements or virtually over 130 days last year, the Daily Mail reported. Only Princess Anne (with 148 events over 145 days) and Prince Charles (146 events over 141 days) completed more events.
Since returning from her extended summer vacation at Balmoral, the Queen has returned to work, “looking happy and full of enthusiasm,” Nicholl reported. She was due to arrive in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where she was to meet schoolchildren and other residents of Hillsborough, County Down, the Daily Mail reported.
So far, it looks like she will be resuming a busy schedule soon, traveling to the high-profile COP26 climate change conference in Scotland at the end of the month, the Daily Mail said. She will also attend the annual Remembrance Sunday event in November and record her Christmas Day broadcast to the nation, among other engagements.
The Queen officially reaches her Platinum Jubilee on February 6, when she ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952, according to the Daily Mail. Jubilee celebrations take place over four days in June and will include Trooping the Color.
