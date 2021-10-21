Oscar predictions: Jamie Dornan (Belfast) in the top 10 supporting roles





We originally thought Jamie Dornan and Caitriona balfe are reportedly campaigning for their roles in “Belfast” as parents to a boy growing up during the unrest in Northern Ireland. But it turns out Focus Features will push them as supporting performers, and both of them quickly increased our odds. Dornan is now in our top 10 for Best Supporting Actor. Do you think he will be nominated and win? As of this writing, Dornan ranks ninth with an 18/1 odds according to the combined predictions of all Gold Derby users, just behind his co-star Ciaran Hinds, who plays his father. Three of our expert reporters are currently saying that Dornan will make the cut: Joyce Eng (Golden Derby), Christophe rosen (Golden Derby), and Peter Travers (ABC). There are also six Gold Derby editors anticipating an offer for Dornan: Rosen, Eng, Chris Beachum, Charles Lumineux, Rob Licurie, and myself. SEE“Belfast” wins the Audience Award at the Middleburg Film Festival; Is Oscar glory inevitable now?

So far, Hinds appears to be the strongest contender for ‘Belfast’, with 11 pundits predicting his nomination and three of them predicting his victory: Clayton davis (Variety), Eric Davis (Fandango), and Sacha’s Stone (Daily rewards). But we always knew Hinds would be a supporting candidate, so he had a head start in our chances. However, internal competition might not be a problem for either. In the past four years alone, three films have had double nominations for Best Supporting Actor (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, “The Irishman”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”), and two of these films have won (Sam rockwell more Woody harrelson for “Three billboards”, Daniel Kaluuya more Lakeith stanfield for “Judas”). With “Belfast” also increasing our chances for Best Picture, it further increases the profiles of Dornan and Hinds in the race. Have you made or updated your own predictions since Dornan took the plunge? TO PREDICTOscar nominees 2022 until February 8

Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices Where Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you then surpass our estimated rankings? Remember to always update your predictions as it impacts our latest race odds, which terrify chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your edgy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goldderby.com/article/2021/oscar-predictions-jamie-dornan-belfast-best-supporting-actor/

