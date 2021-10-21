“Cherry on top”: actor Julio Macias “excited to be a part” of fourth and final season of “On My Block”

Like many others, Julio Macias is adjusting to a new version of life.

Macias is also looking forward to the fourth and final season of the Netflix series “On My Block”.

“I’m excited for the season,” he said. “Four and it’s done. I know the fans obviously want more, but I think we ended the series well. I thought the third season would be the last, but this season is like a little icing on the cake. I know the cast were thrilled to be a part of the final season.

“On My Block” tells the story of four teenagers from a difficult neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles. Their long-standing friendship is put to the test as they make their way through high school. The series airs on Netflix and the fourth season premiered on October 4.

Macias’ character, Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, is Csar’s older brother. Spooky is also a member of the Santos gang.

During the first two seasons, Macias has a recurring role. In the third season, his character became a regular on the show.

Diaz has become a fan favorite.

“It’s very gratifying for me,” Macias says of the character. “To play someone like Oscar is amazing. In his Spooky mode, it’s his armor, but I know who Oscar was inside.

Macias says the new season sees Diaz making changes in his life.

He says Diaz joined gang life to keep his brother safe and that the new season sees Diaz shedding more of his armor while delving into the character’s past.

“I got to see who Oscar was when I was 7 or 8,” he says. “It was something interesting to find and play with as an actor. It was more focused on that.

Macias says Diaz is trying to do his best despite the odds against him.

“All of these characters have a difficult journey because of where they come from,” he says. “It’s very easy for others to judge because their life is out of the ordinary. “

That’s part of why Macias enjoys being a part of the show’s cast.

“These are stories we should be telling,” he says. “Oscar didn’t just wake up and his life was like that. There are decades of generational trauma that have never been addressed. Oscar is trying to come to terms with this. He learns that we are both the oppressor and the underdog.

Macias says Diaz’s journey has been one that can resonate with many viewers.

“Csar didn’t have a father and Oscar wanted to give his brother a better life,” he says. “In this process, Oscar learned what he was showing Csar. That’s not the whole story when Csar looks at Spooky and thinks he cares more about gang life than Csar. The truth is, Oscar sustains this life so his brother isn’t a target.

Macias said last season about redemption for Diaz.

“Second chances exist,” he said. “You have to live with who you were, but there is always a chance that the change will progress. This isn’t Spooky’s first chance; it’s like his 20th. He really takes that into account this season. No one is perfect and you will be wrong. But it takes a strong person to take responsibility for wanting to change and be better. “