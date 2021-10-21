Regional leaders rely on Arlington Heights on plans for Bears Stadium





While the impact is regional, planning decisions, zoning approvals and other permits necessary for the multi-billion dollar complex potential of the Chicago Bears Stadium and Entertainment at Arlington Park rest with elected leaders and village staff. Arlington Heights. And at least for a northwest suburban mayor whose town borders the racetrack property, that’s OK. “I think at the end of the day we trust the elected leaders and staff of Arlington Heights to make the right decisions not just for Arlington Heights, but for the region,” said Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, supporter of the city-to-suburb relocation project and former Bears linebacker in the 1990s. “I think there is a concerted effort and an understanding that this is important for the entire region, and it is not lost on Arlington Heights. . “ Schwantz said he had not had discussions with his Arlington Heights counterpart, Tom Hayes, about what this would mean for their two cities, since the September 29 announcement that the Bears had reached a deal. $ 197.2 million purchase for the Arlington Park property. And Schwantz said he was also unaware of any formal discussions that took place among other stakeholders in the northwest suburbs. But Schwantz expects these discussions to take place in earnest as the planning and approval process moves forward in the years to come, especially when it comes to traffic – something that won’t be limited to the streets of the city. ‘Arlington Heights. When asked if Palatine would consider funding road upgrades as part of regional infrastructure work related to the Bears redevelopment, Schwantz said major arteries are not the responsibility of his village. Euclid Road is under the jurisdiction of Cook County, and Northwest Highway is overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation. “There will be traffic studies. There will be a contribution from the public. There will be engineering studies. There will be environmental studies,” he said. “I think they’re going to hit on everything if and when that comes to fruition, or whatever they develop over there on the property.… There are a lot of government entities that are going to come together on this, c ‘is on .” Despite the traffic problems, Schwantz favors the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights from an economic development perspective and sees Palatine and other towns along the Union Pacific Northwest train line benefit, especially if they have bars. , restaurants and other entertainment venues. It’s a similar view shared by Heather Larson, president of Meet Chicago Northwest, the local convention and visitors bureau, who is bent on marketing the old racetrack property as the Bears’ new home. Larson says she also wants to win “the hearts and minds” of local residents who will experience match-day traffic, by quantifying the economic impact of a potential stadium redevelopment on their communities. And while she has already started talking to owners of hotels, restaurants and other businesses in hopes of forming a regional coalition, she is also taking the lead of those at Arlington Heights Town Hall. “They’re the ones driving the bus, so to speak, but we’re here and we’re ready with any kind of data and marketing they might need,” Larson said.

