Actress Ruby Rose alleges she was fired from ‘Batwoman’ after being injured on set

Actor Ruby Rose claims that she was fired from The CWs Batwoman after being seriously injured on the set.

Rose, who played the role of the main superhero character in the show’s first season, posted a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday alleging that the role was recast last year after two herniated discs forced her to undergo surgery. She alleged that the former chairman of the Warner Bros. Television, Peter Roth, had threatened to replace her because she had just lost millions of studios (by injuring herself on her set).

In addition to her injuries, Rose alleged that a team member suffered third-degree burns and a production assistant remained quadriplegic. Rose added to the list of allegations that the Batwoman showrunner refused to suspend filming during the pandemic until local government warrants stop the set.

Deadline reported Last year, the BC Workers’ Compensation Board investigated an allegation by former production assistants that they were paralyzed after an incident on the set of Batwoman. Warner Bros. Television Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on allegations that crew members were injured.

Rose asked fans to stop asking her if she would be returning to the show, claiming that she would not be returning to Batwoman for any money.

They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me, Rose wrote. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights. No threat, no intimidation tactic or blackmail will make me back down.

The Warner Bros. Television Group denied the allegations in a statement Wednesday, saying Rose was fired over several complaints about her behavior.

Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose is now sharing online for producers, cast and crew, the network and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby for season two of BATWOMAN based on several complaints about workplace behavior which were widely reviewed and dealt with in private out of respect for all concerned, the company said.

Roth, who announced his retirement last year, was not immediately available for comment.

Image: Ruby Rose Batwoman (Jack Rowand / The CW)

Fans of the series were surprised in May 2020 when Rose announced her departure, which she said was a very difficult decision. Batwoman was the network’s third most-watched show in its first season, Variety reported last year.

He was also praised for his LGBTQ portrayal, with his casting of Rose to play a lesbian superhero. Javicia Leslie was then hired to become first black and bisexual Batwoman.

Pink said Entertainment Weekly in August 2020 that it was difficult to direct a superhero series but other factors contributed to its release, including his return to the set just 10 days after his surgery.

You know, you have time in quarantine and a kind of isolation to think about a lot of different things and what you want to accomplish in life and what you want to do, Rose told EW last year. I think for both [her and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue on a lot of things. I respect them so much and they have been so respectful to me. “

A representative for Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Warner Bros. allegations. Television Groups. Her Instagram stories referenced her review in the media and claimed that she had never raised her voice and was late once because she was in the hospital.

Other than them, I was loved and loved my crew, Rose said.