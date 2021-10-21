MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Renew Brand Marketing Partnership with JPMorgan Chase | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 20, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced the renewal of a multi-year marketing partnership with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to continue their role as a brand partner.

As part of the renewal, JPMorgan Chase will have a new Chase Lounge at Madison Square Garden – available exclusively to Chase customers – which will debut tonight at the Knicks Home Opener. Located on the terrace level of Madison Square Garden, the Chase Lounge will be open for all Knicks and Rangers games, as well as numerous concerts and events. Guests of the Chase Lounge will receive complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. The new lounge will have a capacity of 150 guests and Chase customers can reserve their seats in advance by visiting https://chasgetsyoucloser.com/lounges/madison-square-garden/.

In addition to remaining the Madison Square Garden brand partner, the benefits of JPMorgan Chases’ partnership extend to Radio City Music Hall, Hulu Theater at MSG, Chicago Theater, New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes. The Tracking sound control The series, which gives Chase clients access to their favorite artists at MSG theaters in New York and Chicago, will also continue with the renewed partnership. For a full list of benefits and upcoming events, customers can visit chase.com/msg to learn more.

When we first looked for a brand partner over 10 years ago, one of our main considerations was to find an organization willing to collaborate on innovative solutions that build the brands of both companies, while benefiting also to consumers. We accomplished this with JPMorgan Chase and set a standard in the sports and entertainment industry for how partnerships of this magnitude should work, said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. One of the greatest characteristics of a strong partnership is the ability to share accomplishments while continuing to grow. We are extremely happy to continue this partnership with JPMorgan Chase and look forward to many more successful initiatives including those from The Garden and the community.

We are delighted to extend this successful partnership with MSG to continue to provide our clients with premium access to unique events and experiences at these iconic venues, said Frank Nakano, Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at JPMorgan Chase. Not only have they been an amazing partner for our clients, but they have also helped us make a real impact in the local communities where we both operate.

MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment will continue to work with JPMorgan Chase to create vital platforms for the Tri-State area community. Over the years, companies have partnered with programs that have had a lasting impact on those in need, including their most recent initiative, called Home Team Heroes, which has helped feed thousands and support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All guests attending events at Madison Square Garden will continue to have the option of receiving special offers on merchandise, food and beverage, and tickets using their Chase credit or debit card. Additionally, JPMorgan Chase will benefit from significant brand exposure through static and digital signage at events at Madison Square Garden; Live coverage of Knicks and Rangers games from MSG Networks, where JPMorgan Chase will be featured; and digital boards outside Madison Square Garden and MSG Networks, which can be seen by millions of people walking past The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers, the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the company presents the original production Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and, through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment is also Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services company with $ 3.8 trillion in assets and operations worldwide. The company is a leader in investment banking, personal and small business financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of clients in the United States and many of the world’s largest corporate, institutional and government clients under its JP Morgan and Chase brands. Information on JPMorgan Chase & Co. can be found at www.jpmorganchase.com.

