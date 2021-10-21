‘Sickertreacalled his childhood experience as an actor acting in his own painting’ Sickert and his theater

Before embarking on a career as a painter, Walter Sickertt exercised his first profession as an actor between 1878 and 1882. His fascination with the theater, however, did not stop after this date, but continued throughout his career. both in painting and in drawing.

From the late 1880s to the early 1900s, Sickertling toured music halls in London to discover the subjects of modern English painting. Like the mid-Victorian illustrator GeorginaBowers (1836-1912), whom he admired, Sickert carried his album and drew anything that caught his interest. His subjects were the audience in the stalls or in the gallery, the performers on stage seen through the heads of the audience of the stalls, the dramatic stage lighting, the costumes and theatrical backdrops, and the carved pilasters and the stained glass decorations in the theater. He believed that drawing from nature is the essence of art. Yet he wasn’t content to capture the fleeting moment like the Impressionists; Sickert wanted a more stable composition and color. He experimented with sketches made in music halls later in his studio to produce elaborate compositions. Working from drawings made on location and choreographing the composition afterwards, he gives his music hall paintings the vivid documentary value of London’s entertainment venues from the eye of a keen observer, as well. that more theatricality and visual interest than simple journalistic images.

Noctes Ambrosionae, Gallery Of The Old Mogul, 1906-07, Walter Richard Sickert, Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust, licensed CC0

Sickert’s preference for working from drawings paves the way for his use of found images as the basis for paintings in his later career. The images allowed Sickert to explore theatrical subjects drawn from different eras and media: from Shakespeare’s plays in the Victorian era, to contemporary popular dramas and modern films. Standard Theater, Shoreditch and Her Majestys Theater, which had their heyday during the Victorian era. Unlike the low, saturated colors of Sickert’s earlier music hall paintings, some of these paintings based on old prints, for example The Standard Theater, Shoreditch 1844 (circa 1936), have lighter but faded colors. ette, with bare canvases and rendering grids across, and they’re executed in thin, loose strokes that resemble the worn pages of old newspapers. Such language reminds the viewer that theaters in the 1930s were comparatively obsolete when new media such as radio and film became popular. The Standard The theater was actually transformed into a cinema in the 1920s.

Painting from prints and photographs inspired Sickert to experiment more freely with visual language and to indulge his concern for the quality of painting.

Variation on Peggy, Walter Sickert, 1934-35, Walter Sickert, Photo Tate, CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (unworn)

Using richly saturated red and green in defined shapes, some of these theatrical paintings, such as Romeo and Juliet [after Adelaide Claxon] (circa 1934), appear as decorative images similar to posters and postcards. This suggests that Sickert was developing a visual language from mechanical engraving around the turn of the 20th century, in which a four-color scheme of blue, red, yellow, and black was often adopted. To produce a color print such as lithography in the Sickerts era, the artist had to repeatedly press plates of different colors onto the same paper, one layer over another, in order to achieve a wide range of colors. . As a result, the final color print sometimes reveals the sequence of added colors, due to the dislocation of the plates in each press. In his painting, Sickert suggested this process using a typical print color scheme and using the colors separately rather than mixing them in a traditional oil technique. In Variation on Peggy (1934-35), for example, Sickert used only four colors green for actor Peggy Ashcroft, blue for water and sky, red for architecture and dark, greenish brown for outlines. It also let one color show through the edge of the other. The entire image, although copied from a newspaper photograph, looks unrealistic and artificial. Sickert observed the actual printing process of mass reproduction and applied the language to subjects presenting another aspect of popular culture, theater.

Gwen Ffrangcon-Davies (18911992), in ‘The Lady with the Lamp’, circa 193234, Walter Sickert, Pallant House Gallery

The theatricality of Sickerts’ painting lies not only in its theatrical subject matter, but also in his attitude towards manipulating images as props to create theatrical scenes in his pictorial theater. Once he found a snapshot of the potential, Sickert changed the background of the photograph and designed different backgrounds that best told the story of the model / character. In Gwen Ffrangcon-Davis as Elisabeth Herbert in The Lady with the Lamp (c. 1932-34), Sickert adds a backdrop to the Crimean War, during which the play is set. He created such theatrical portraits not only for actors but also for public figures in political or literary circles, including portraits of Lord Beaverbrook and Hugh Walpole. This suggests that Sickert was implicitly arguing that public life had something to do with performance and glamor.

The Raising of Lazarus, Walter Sickert, (1928-1929), National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Felton Bequest, 1947, This digital recording is available on NGV Collection Online thanks to the generous support of digitization champion Ms. Carol Grigor, via Metal Manufactures. Limit.

In addition to using photographs by contemporary artists, Sickert recalled his early experience as an actor by acting in his own painting. The Raising of Lazarus (1929) is one of the scenes he designed. Sickert, playing the role of Christ, wrapped a dummy figurine, George, in a shroud, and raised it with the help of his friend Cicely Hey. He had this scene photographed and then turned the photo into a painting. Again, the painting is executed in dramatic chiaroscuro and contrasting green and red, which dramatizes the theatricality of this moment.

By painting theatrical subjects and playing different roles, Sickert built his own theater within the image. The shift in his working sources from drawings to press images also reflected the technological advancement that was changing the climate of modern art and visual culture. Sickert responded to such a change by creating a unique style inspired by printed materials. It merged the modern subject of theater into the language of popular print culture, offering a creative reinterpretation of visual culture at the turn of the 20th century.