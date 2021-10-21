Ohio Republicans push to waive license and training requirements to carry concealed firearms

THROUGH:JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Both houses of the Ohio General Assembly are pushing hard on legislation to waive training requirements to carry a concealed weapon.

While the current law allows residents of the state to openly carry a weapon, it only allows those 21 years of age and older to obtain a concealed carry permit after completing 8 hours of training and passing a check. history.

Bill 227andSenate Bill 215, which contain important differences, would waive these licensing requirements, including training.

The effort, if successful, would continue Ohio’s steady relaxation of its gun laws over the past 20 years, which has includedlaunchthe concealed porterage program in 2004 which required 12 hours of training; who passedpre-emption legislationin 2006, which prevents cities from passing gun laws that are stricter than those at the state level; and the abolition of the retirement obligation (by the way, hold on) in 2020, which removed the requirement for a person to seek to withdraw before responding to a perceived attack with lethal force.

On Thursday, the House government oversight committee held its fourth hearing on the unlicensed concealed transport legislation.

For several hours, members of Moms Demand Action, a gun violence advocacy group, argued against the bill. They argued that this would inevitably increase rates of gun violence. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reports that approximately 1,200 concealed transportation requests are denied each year for reasons defined in the code, such as criminal history, civil or temporary protection orders, or others.

What, they asked, will happen to these applicants if there is no longer a licensing process?

He allows guns in the pockets of thugs, said Sieglinde Martin, a member of the MDA.

Micaela Deming, an attorney with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, said domestic violence convictions and protection orders are the second main reason future gun owners fail background checks. Giving up licensing requirements, she said, would mean the loss of a key screening mechanism to remove guns from these domestic offenders.

Lobbyists and gun enthusiasts have argued that the threat to public safety is overstated. Gun owners who break the law, they said, will continue to break the laws, no matter how strict or lax they are. The bill seeks to enshrine the rights of Ohioans under the Second Amendment to the US Constitution.

I don’t think there is anything in the bill that says, if you are prohibited from wearing a [concealed] gun, suddenly now you can if you’re banned, you’re banned, Rep. Shane Wilkin, co-sponsor of the bill and chair of the committee overseeing its hearings, said in an interview.

Those who adopt regardless of the law, whatever it may be, will win in spite of everything.

After the hearing, Wilkin said he was unsure whether the bill would be put to a vote at his next hearing, but said he would not rule it out.

Legislators on the committee were generally in favor of the legislation. Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., Said it’s a little weird that it’s legal to openly carry a gun in Ohio, but that it becomes illegal if you put on a jacket that covers it.

Representative Don Jones, R-Freeport, stung a witness who said concealed transport without a legalized license had experienced higher levels of violent crime than those who had not. He asked if this could be the effect of other laws like legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety, meanwhile, held two hearings on similar legislation from Senator Terry Johnson, R-McDermott.

One key difference from the House version: The Senate bill would also establish procedures for a pre-trial immunity hearing for those facing criminal charges or civil lawsuits related to their use of force in alleged self-defense.

The hearing, which would take place before any trial, offers a substantial advantage to the accused: it would indicate to the court to assume that the accused used force in self-defense and oblige prosecutors (in a criminal case) to prove beyond a reasonable doubt or to the plaintiffs (in a civil suit) to provide substantial evidence that the person did not use force in self-defense.

If the prosecutor or applicant fails in this regard, the accused would be considered immune from prosecution or prosecution. If they are successful, the procedure will then turn to a trial.

Although supporters of the bill say otherwise, courts have generally held that the license requirements for carrying concealed weapons do not violate the Second Amendment.

In a2003 Ohio Supreme Court Opinion(which predated Ohio’s first covert porterage law) Judge Paul Pfeifer, writing for the majority, was blunt in a majority opinion.

(The law) does not unconstitutionally infringe the right to bear arms; there is no constitutional right to carry hidden weapons, he wrote.

In 2008, the United States Supreme Court issued a major opinion, now considered a landmark Second Amendment decision,the overturning of a Washington DC law that prohibited residents from owning a gun in their homes. However, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, an icon in conservative legal and political circles, noted in his majority opinion that the right to bear arms is not endless.

Like most rights, the right guaranteed by the Second Amendment is not unlimited, he wrote.

(There is no constitutional right) to own and carry any weapon in any way and for any purpose.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is responsibleby the lawto handle some of the administrative work in the Ohio Concealed Transport Program. In a statement, a spokesperson said Yost has yet to take a position on either bill and is actively monitoring them.

By any measure, Ohio’s concealed harbor licensing system has succeeded in combining safeguards that protect the public with provisions that uphold the right of Americans to bear arms and protect themselves, he wrote in the 2020 annual report on the program.

Twenty-one states allow residents (residents of North Dakota only) to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, according to aUS Concealed Carry Association account. This includes the neighboring states of West Virginia and Kentucky.

This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.