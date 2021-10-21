Entertainment
Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani reveals how he got trapped in Bollywood dance sequence in new MCU Epic
Marvels newest movie, Eternals, introduces a whole new cast of characters and opens up a whole new corner of the Marvel Universe. Marvel recently held the virtual press conference for Eternals and The Illuminerdi had the opportunity to attend. Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo one of the Eternals and is hiding on Earth as a Bollywood star.
During the Eternals Kumail Nanjiani press conference revealed that not only learning Bollywood dance was the hardest part for him, but director Chloe Zhao had actually tricked him.
By far the most difficult thing was dancing. I’m going to embarrass Chloe. I can’t swear, so put a bad word here. Chloe lied to me. When we first talked about the movie she looked like, there is a Bollywood dance sequence. And I was like, Chloe, I don’t think I can do that. She likes, okay, well make it a Bollywood action scene. And then, as soon as I got to London, she said: It’s a dance sequence. And I was like, find me a dance teacher now then. And Nileeka [Bose] who did the choreography was wonderful. I worked with myself for months and months to do it because it was so out of my comfort zone.
Kumail Nanjiani
KUMAIL NANJIANI TALKS ABOUT TRUST IN CHLOE ZHAO WHILE WORKING ON ETERNAL
Kumail also explained that while he was out of his comfort zone regarding the Bollywood dance streak in Eternals he was able to do this thanks to his faith in Chloe as a director and in Marvel as a whole.
But really for me it all boiled down to trust. It really was. On a macro level, trust Kevin because he’s made so many MCU movies, and they’re all awesome! I mean what a race! And then with Chloe from my first meeting, I met her with Nate Moore, one of the producers who is not here today. And immediately, usually my instinct for an opportunity like this, there was a moment of excitement and then fear. But just meeting her I was like, Oh, she ain’t gonna let me suck this thing. So if she wants me to do something, I’m going to do it. Because I trust him completely.
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani also revealed that during filming Eternals Chloe was the one with the full picture of the world of Eternals in her head. This led Kumail to fear that the way he acted when using his powers would seem awkward.
I haven’t always seen it, she had this whole movie, this whole universe in mind. I didn’t understand him until I watched the movie, but I knew enough to trust him. So to me I was like, yeah, that doesn’t sound like something I would do, but if Chloe thinks I can do it. Let’s do it. Finger guns! I was like, how can I shoot? And she was like you do that [SHOOTS FINGER GUNS]. I’m like, Chloe, it’s so awkward. She was like, no. It’s going to be awesome ! It looks great !
Eternals introduces a ton of new characters to the MCU and an exciting new mythology to go with it. The fact that a Marvel movie features a Bollywood dance streak is more than exciting, especially with what that means for future endeavors. Marvel is exploring tons of new possibilities with Phase Four and Eternals is the next step in this exciting exploration. Kumail Nanjiani and the rest of the cast are obviously passionate about Eternals and thrilled the world is meeting these new MCU superheroes.
Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021. Are you excited to see Eternals? What do you think of Kumail Nanjiani’s “fing guns”? Which character are you most excited to see? Leave your thoughts in the comments below or on our social networks and come back with The Illuminerdi for more MCUs and Eternals.
2/ https://www.theilluminerdi.com/2021/10/20/kumail-nanjiani-bollywood-mcu/
