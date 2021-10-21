Local Business, TV Actor Donates to Repair Newport Basketball Court | New





NEWPORT City officials received $ 6,000 in donations to repair the Newport Community Park basketball court. Newport City Council held its regular meeting on October 14 in the town hall conference room on Howard Boulevard, in the absence of City Councilor Bob Benedict. During the meeting, the board unanimously accepted a donation of $ 5,000 from Shortway Brewing Co. and Bread & Barley Church, as well as $ 1,000 from television actor Pearce Joza to pay for the resurfacing of the basketball court in the park. Mr. Joza’s mother, Nancy Heleno, moves to Newport. He joined the online meeting through Zoom. I love to play basketball, said Joza. I can’t wait to be part of the yard redesign. Meanwhile, Shortway and the church gathered their donation through a fundraiser. Brewery owner and operator Matt Shortway, who attended the Thursday meeting, also sits on the municipal recreation advisory committee. (The committee) walked around the park and found the basketball court in need of repairs, he said. There are children hanging out there. We really wanted to beautify it to give the kids positive reinforcement to play. Before the resurfacing can begin, the court needs some more repairs, according to City Councilor Danny Fornes. He said the joints in the concrete needed to be repaired, among other repairs not included in the resurfacing contract with Calico Racquet Courts. I don’t want to delay anything, but I don’t agree with the contract as it is written, Mr Fornes said. Council asked City Manager Bryan Chadwick to discuss additional repairs with the contractor. The board as a whole expressed appreciation for the donations. Councilor Mark Eadie seemed especially keen to see the basketball court repaired quickly. I would love to do it, he said, but I want it to be done now. Young men and older boys need this facility. In other news at Thursday’s meeting, Mr Chadwick informed council that several residents have expressed concerns about drivers speeding up certain streets in the city’s subdivisions. Mr Chadwick said he had spoken to Police Chief Keith Lewis, who intends to conduct a traffic analysis along those roads on a date to be determined. The following events also took place during the Thursday meeting: The board presented 4H Newport leader Kim Nead and 4H member Zoe Kelly with a proclamation designating 4H National Week October 4-8 in Newport.

Chief Lewis presented Constable Tim Padgett with his Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate.

The board unanimously approved the meeting consent agenda, including scheduling a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, which will include a closed session to discuss matters of economic development.

Mr Chadwick informed council that he had spoken with the president of the management and personnel services group, Becky Veazey, about the ongoing compensation study for city staff. He said Ms Veazey told them they could consider career paths for staff, as the board requested, but generally don’t look beyond five years. Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email [email protected]; or follow us on Twitter at @mikesccnt.

