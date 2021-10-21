Former Columbia Actor Appears in Hulu, Apple + Series | Culture & Leisure





Columbia actor Arischa Conner had lived in the city for 20 years and since 2011, shed has appeared in local productions like the Trustus Theaters Smokey Joes Caf and Misery Is Optional: Recollections Of Recovery at the Harbison Theater. Conner’s goal was to continue performing beyond the city limits, but her day job, teaching at Hopkins Middle School, where she also founded the drama club, prevented her from seeking more work in outside of South Carolina. She therefore took a leap of faith in 2019. I decided that before I was 50, Conner said, I wanted to take a year off and keep playing 100% because there were some auditions I couldn’t do and places I couldn’t. couldn’t go because I was teaching and didn’t want to leave my students. Conner just turned 50 this week, and she missed her goal; she passed him. She is currently appearing in two different series on streaming services. Conner appears in six episodes of Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard on Hulu, and four episodes of Swagger on Apple TV +, a series produced by NBA superstar Kevin Durant. Dopesick, based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book of the same title, tells the story of the opioid epidemic through different lenses: the pharmaceutical industry, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, and a mining community in Virginia. . Swagger was inspired by Durant’s experiences as a young basketball player on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit. In Dopesick, Conner plays Leah Turner, a nurse who works for Michael Keatons’ character, Dr. Fennix. In Swagger, she plays Apocalypse Anne, a passionate woman with life-changing messages to share with her entire community. She highlighted the impact of her work with Oscar nominee Keaton. It was great working with Michael Keaton, she says of Dopesick. Watching him work was like watching an acting master class. He was so focused and in tune with his character. He was a really nice guy and an accomplished professional. In Swagger, this gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the pressures facing young and talented basketball players, she detailed. Conner said the two help represent the new types of storytelling that streaming services are enabling on more traditional channels. I think streaming has opened up a window to tell other great stories without being limited to some of the guidelines that limit networks, she says. I feel like everyone’s story matters, and I think streaming services are doing a wonderful thing by telling all of these great stories. Both series debuted this month and Conner has a busy future ahead of her. The South Carolina native has three different projects in post-production with two more on the horizon for 2022.

