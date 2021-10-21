OnlyFans can be a haven for nude fine art





OnlyFans has a surprising new member: the Vienna Tourist Board. No, their account will not contain after-hours employee photos. Instead, the council will use the adults-only site to show images of paintings and sculptures on display in the Austrian capital that have been blocked by social media sites for nudity or sexual content. The offending works of art include the Venus of Willendorf, a 25,000-year-old limestone female figurine. Facebook removed a photo of it from the page of the Natural History Museum in Vienna several years ago because it was pornographic. There’s also Liebespaar, the early 20th-century painting by Koloman Mosers, which the Leopold Museum included in a video article celebrating his birthday in September. The video, which was blocked by Instagram and Facebook’s algorithms, is a combination of details from the artwork and written feelings evoked by the painting, said Christine Kociu, the museum’s social media manager. It shows a naked couple embracing. It’s really sweet. While nudity is generally not allowed on Instagram and Facebook, the platforms make a few exceptions.

For example, Instagram Community rules say: photos in the context of breastfeeding, childbirth and times after birth, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirming surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is also acceptable. Facebook rules allow nudity in photographs of paintings, sculptures and other works of art, and TikTok writing that it can allow exceptions to its ban on nudity and sexually explicit content. Despite the flexibility of platform guidelines, museums and other institutions that publish fine art photos have found that instances of nudity are not always considered acceptable. Part of the reason could be that on social media, censorship is less a matter of public opinion than the sensitivity of artificial intelligence, which is used to report content that violates a site’s guidelines. Social media platforms did not respond to requests for comment on the apparent contradiction of the rules and how they are enforced. We don’t have an anti-tech agenda, said Norbert Kettner, director of the Vienna Tourist Board. But after the city’s museums were faced with one case after another of social media sites deleting their posts, he said: We thought: what would be an alternative? What would be a channel where nudity is not a problem per se?

Mr Kettner said the OnlyFans account is not a permanent fix, but rather a protest against censorship and a call for conversation. We want to draw attention to a certain thing, he said. We want to put it forward, talk about the role of artificial intelligence, of algorithms.

This is not the first time that the tourist office has taken a public stand against censorship. In 2017, the board approached several cities with a proposal to run large-scale advertisements featuring nude portraits of Egon Schiele, an early 20th-century Austrian artist known for his muscular depictions of the human form. We wanted to know, how well can we as a society cope with the nudity that was produced 100 or 110 years ago? Mr Kettner said. Not much, as it turned out. Authorities in England and Germany deemed the images too explicit. Eventually, the Vienna Tourist Board decided to use the refusal as an opportunity. The posters appeared in London, Hamburg, Cologne and New York with some body parts obscured by strips of text, reading: Sorry, 100 years old but still too bold today. Vienna isn’t the only city whose art has been censored online. Many works of art, around the world, have been wrongly identified by AI as pornography. Facebook has removed photos posted by the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston (of Imogen Cunninghams photographs of naked bodies), the Philadelphia Museum of Art (of a The painting by Evelyne Axell in which a woman licks an ice cream cone) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (from a 1917 The painting of a naked woman by Amedeo Modigliani).

A teacher in France sued Facebook after the social network deleted his account after posting an image of Gustave Courbets L’Origine du monde, a 19th-century painting in which a woman’s vagina is the focal point. In 2018, the court ruled that Facebook was at fault but did not award any compensation to the plaintiff. And in 2016, a Danish politician said that she impossible to post a link to his blog on Facebook because the post included a photo of The Little Mermaid, a public sculpture in Copenhagen that apparently shows too much skin by social media standards. Ms. Kociu said that in recent years, Facebook and Instagram’s algorithms have improved to identify works of art. So the platform’s decision to block video advertising featuring Liebespaar, as well as a nude self-portrait of Schiele, surprised her. In such cases, there is not much recourse other than sending a call to the platform. It can be depressing at times, Ms. Kociu said. People can decide whether or not they like works of art, but not being able to show them because of an algorithm is strange. The situation is even worse for contemporary artists, said Mr. Kettner. Young artists depend on online channels, he said. We think and feel that there is a kind of unconscious self-censorship going on in the brains of these artists. What can I post? It is even more serious. The algorithm is suddenly able to determine our cultural heritage for tomorrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/21/style/onlyfans-nude-art-vienna.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos