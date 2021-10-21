Vienna publishes art collection on OnlyFans after being rejected by other platformsExBulletin



OnlyFans is home to over two million creators, some of whom share nude and pornographic content. Today, the Vienna Tourist Board is one of them.

It displays some of the city’s historic artwork for ages 18 and up on the subscription service, including parts Egon schiele and Amedee Modigliani which represent naked or partially naked people.

The board and some museums in Vienna had previously posted images of the artwork on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for promotional purposes, but the images have been removed and in some cases , the accounts were closed, according to Helena Hartlauer, spokesperson. for the Vienna Tourist Office. It is when it made sense to move to the less restrictive OnlyFans.

“We question this type of censorship, because we believe it is not a good idea to let an algorithm determine our cultural heritage,” Hartlauer told NPR.

“It could lead to unconscious self-censorship, when artists start making art differently or collectors put their collections together in a different way because they know that a tool as powerful as social media wouldn’t show or would not promote certain types of art, ”she added. . “It’s pretty scary.”

Art has pushed the boundaries of social media rules

This is not the first time that social media platforms have been accused of censoring fine art.

In 2011 Facebook disabled the story of Professor Frdric Durand-Bassas after posting an image of the painting The Origin of the World by Gustave Courbet, which is a close-up of the genitals and abdomen of a woman lying on a bed. Durand-Bassas sues Facebook, claiming the company violated his freedom of speech by deactivating his account, but the social media giant denied the accusation.

Instagram deleted images of an exhibit published by the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in 2017 for violating its community standards.

Hartlauer says the same is happening at the tourist office and museums in Vienna. The Leopold Museum was unable to use a video marking its 20th anniversary because of a painting featuring a partially nude couple, she said, and the Albertina Museum had to create a brand new TikTok account after promoting a exhibition by a Japanese photographer which included images of partially nude women.

According to their community directives, Facebook and Instagram, owned by Facebook, claim to allow images of paintings and sculptures of nude figures. TIC Tac prohibits nudity but says it can allow exceptions for “artistic content”.

Social media platforms use human content moderators as well as algorithms to identify content that breaks its rules.

Yet even OnlyFans wondered whether to allow adult content on its platform. In August, the company banned sexually explicit content only to reverse its decision days later after backlash from creators and subscribers.

It generates publicity and it is a conversation starter

Users who subscribe to the Vienna OnlyFans channel before October 31st will be entitled to a free Vienna City Card or an entry ticket to any of the museums featured including the Leopold Museum, Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, the Naturhistorisches Museum Vienna and the Albertina.

Hartlauer acknowledges that the OnlyFans account is a way to generate interest in the city. “To be honest, of course, you can promote a museum or a city like Vienna without necessarily publishing exactly those images,” she said.

But it’s not just that.

It’s also an attempt to spark a conversation about the power that social media companies wield to allow or reject all different types of content and what that means for the rest of us.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be a huge community,” Hartlauer said of the OnlyFans page, which has around 300 subscribers to date.

“But what we’ve been going through in the last few days is this huge international and global interest in the subject, and it’s actually more important to us.”

Editor’s Note: Facebook is one of the financial backers of NPR.

Tien Le is an intern at the NPR News Desk.