Sylvester Stallone offers the role of Tyson Fury The Expendables | Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone has gifted Tyson Fury a role in the new movie “The Expendables”.
The ‘Rocky’ legend was stunned by the British boxing fighter’s victory for the heavyweight title over Deontay Wilder earlier this month. He called the fight “the fight of the century” and “great theater”.
In a video message congratulating Fury on his victory, Sly said, “It couldn’t happen to a better guy.”
The ‘Rambo’ actor continued, “I think you have a fantastic career in film. So, the next ‘The Expendables’? Done!”
Sly worked on the fourth installment of “The Expendables” and will star alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox and Andy Garcia in the action flick.
The Hollywood icon has also confirmed that he will be leaving the show after this movie and has confessed that it is “bittersweet” to “pass the baton” to Jason and his “capable hands.”
He wrote on Instagram: “Final EXPENDABLES for me
“Today is my last day of filming On the way home. So they’re leaving (sic)”
Sly said in a video: “I just finished a very successful stunt and it’s time to move on.
“I appreciate it, but it’s always bittersweet when you’ve been attached to something I guess for 12 years.
“I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason and his capable hands.”
Sly admits he enjoys bringing the “human touch” and “escape” to his films in addition to a lot of action.
The 75-year-old actor said: “The greatest thing is being able to provide films [and] entertainment [where] maybe there’s a little message there, because what I try to convey in my hit movies is the human touch.
“Not so much the action; the action goes without saying. But it’s just a relationship with the audience in a way that they can relate to whatever the mission, with the characters at their fingertips.
“Just to provide an escape, and I hope there’s a little something more in there.”
