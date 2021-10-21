Climate change illustrated in a multifaceted discourse





PORT TOWNSEND – This Friday evening, three nature lovers will take the audience on a journey through time and space to Cooper Island, just off the North Slope of Alaska. This free live chat, titled “Communicating Climate Change Through Art, Science and Education,” will begin Friday at 7 p.m., with expeditionary artist Maria Coryell-Martin of Port Townsend and researchers Katie Morrison and George Divoky of Seattle. The trio will discuss their work on the island, the site of the largest black murre colony in Alaska and an important breeding site for horned puffins. The Jefferson Museum of Art & History presents the event online via JCHSmuseum.org from the Calendar link. Although there is no registration fee, donations to the nonprofit Jefferson County Historical Society are welcome. The one hour program will be recorded and made available for later viewing. The museum also hosts the Coryell-Martin art exhibit, titled “Witnessing Climate Change”. A combination of atmospheric paintings from Coryell-Martin’s studio and artifacts from his research trips, the exhibit is on display through December, while the Jefferson Museum of Art & History is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. to Sunday at 540 Water St. Friday’s program and show is “a multidisciplinary effort to understand our changing environment,” said Coryell-Martin, who also presented an outdoor art workshop in September. “I like to bring science to non-scientific spaces,” added the artist. Divoky, on the other hand, has been studying Cooper Island murres for almost half a century. These seabirds are circumpolar – found throughout the North Pole region – and rely on sea ice year round. In 47 consecutive summers of research, Divoky has created a unique time series, documenting demographic trends. This is an unprecedented set of data. Morrison is the educator link in Friday’s discussion. A teacher who works with Seattle’s University Child Development School as well as the National Science Teacher Association, she has also collaborated with Divoky and is chair of the board of directors of the nonprofit Friends of Cooper Island (cooperisland.org). When her art exhibit was installed, Coryell-Martin was elated – and relieved. It was initially scheduled to open in March 2020. Finally, his images of the Arctic – 46 miniature works and about two dozen life-size paintings – fill the museum’s gallery, transporting viewers to a remote place in the midst of radical change. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



