Addison Rae, Ciara and more on the Elle Women in Hollywood red carpet – WWD





Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered on Tuesday night at the Elle 2021 Women in Hollywood event. The magazine’s 27th annual event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, honored Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno and Lauren Ridloff. In addition to winners such as Gadot, Berry, Hudson and Moreno, the event brought together stars like Addison Rae, Demi Moore, Lena Waithe, Mj Rodriguez, Hailey Bieber and Ciara, among others. There was no shortage of high fashion moments on the red carpet for the event, with many looking for sleek black looks. Rae, who recently starred in Netflix’s “He’s All That”, caused a stir when he wore a Brandon Maxwell black cutout dress with a thigh slit from the designer’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Moore also opted for a simple black dress, wearing a look from Schiaparelli’s rtw spring 2021 collection, accented with a gold chain. Eva Longoria opted for a casual suit, wearing a black satin option from Ralph Lauren. Jurnee Smollett took to Versace’s rtw fall collection, wearing a black maxi dress adorned with the design house’s signature pattern, paired with a sheer skirt. Gadot added a dose of color to the red carpet, wearing a hot pink shift dress with a black floral brooch by Saint Laurent. Berry also went pink for her look, wearing a black and pink patterned dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Ciara brought some drama to the red carpet in a draped white Mônot dress from the brand’s rtw spring 2022 collection that featured a flowy cape and a thigh-high slit. Ciara at the 27th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Invision Click the gallery above to see more red carpet photos from Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021 event. READ MORE HERE: Angelina Jolie and Her Children Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at “Eternals” Premiere Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dazzle on red carpet at “Dune” London premiere Focus on Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ press tour

