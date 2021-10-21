Prayer vigil scheduled for Thursday for murdered Hollywood cop Yandy Chirino – CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) A prayer vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening in memory of Hollywood policeman Yandy Chirino who was shot and killed while on duty on Sunday, October 17.

This vigil will take place at 5:45 p.m. at Mara Berman Giulianti Park on North Hills Drive.

Chirinos’ funeral will take place on November 1 at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The police union president told CBS4 News the delay was due to the number of people wanting to participate and pay tribute to Officer Chirino.

Officer Chirino, 28, was shot and killed in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive as the police department said he was checking a suspicious incident report. Neighbors initially called 911 after noticing someone was trying to break into cars.

Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

The 18-year-old suspect, Jason Banegas, claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself during the fatal struggle, according to the affidavit of arrest. Court records show he has a long criminal record.

At the time of the shooting, Banegas was on probation after being released from jail in Miami-Dade County a month earlier for burglary and drug trafficking. Now he remains in jail without bail.

Officer Chirino graduated from Coral Park Senior High in Miami. He then graduated from Florida International University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He had worked for the Hollywood Police Department since 2017. He received five Supervisor Awards and was selected as Officer of the Month for June 2020.

Officer Chirino is survived by his mother, father, sister, 2 nephews, girlfriend, friends and all of his siblings in the Hollywood Police Department, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family.