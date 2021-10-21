Reports of children imitating the “Squid Game” alarm parents and schools in Quebec

The huge popularity of the Netflix series Squid gamewhich features adults playing children’s games that have become deadly, has made parents and school boards in Quebec fear that violence is imitated in school playgrounds.

Guillaume Taillon-Chrtien said his eight-year-old daughter came home one evening last week, visibly shaken, fearing to return to school. “She told me that the older children played Squid game,Said Taillon-Chrtien, whose daughter is in grade 3 at an elementary school in Massueville, northeast of Montreal.

He said the show was “absolutely unsuitable” for young children, but a girl from school played the role of a doll who determines which characters die. “And she was reproducing it, replicating when they were shot, lying face down on the ground,” he said.

Several school boards across the province recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating games on playgrounds. The South Korean series features 456 desperate and indebted adults fighting to the death for a chance at a prize worth around $ 48 million.

Sylvain Racette, director general of the Riverside School Board in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil, said the board sent a notice to parents on Monday because it wants them to understand how Squid gamemaybe. Racette said he was concerned about reports from other schools that have seen children emulate the show.

In the first episode, tournament participants play a twisted version of the “Red Light, Green Light” children’s game in which those caught moving during the red light by the doll character are shot.

The show is intended for adult audiences only, and schools from Australia to the UK have reportedly asked parents to ensure their children do not watch it following reports of Squid gameplay recess.

“We wanted to make sure our whole community knew what this show was about,” Racette said. “And that they take the time, like I did with my two boys, nine and 13 – I sat down with them to talk about it. It is important that we all do this.

















The Riverside School Board statement said that “the violent script fosters a sense of confusion among young audiences and heightens the impact of shocking images or, worse, normalizes or desensitizes acts of violence.”

Montreal psychologist Nadia Gagnier said that for young children, parents provide the most influence and advice. She said keep the kids from watching Squid gamenot enough ; parents should discuss the phenomenon as a way to reassure their children and build confidence.

“Everyone’s talking about it, so pretending nothing’s going on, I don’t think that’s the best approach,” said Gagnier.

Taillon-Chrtien said he was surprised to hear his daughter talk about the show, since he and his wife had watched it late at night to prevent their children from seeing her.

He said his daughter struggled to open up at first, but once she did, she was emotionally disturbed by what was going on at school. “It made my blood boil. It’s really not a show for kids, ”he said. “I know it’s fiction, but it’s so violent.”

Gagnier said parents and school boards should avoid exaggerating the danger.

“We cannot be dramatic and say that they are all future psychopaths,” she said. “Yes, these images can be impressive for young people, which can generate nightmares and anxiety.

“But these are symptoms that are more likely to occur in very young children.”

What parents need to watch out for, Gagnier said, is for children who are already prone to aggressive behavior and violence, then “the show will add another layer.”

For Rose Deschnes, a teacher in an elementary school in Ste-Julienne, in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, it was already difficult to teach children to make the right choices when it comes to violence and video games.

“It’s the last straw that breaks the camel’s back,” Deschênes said. She said she noticed young children imitating the play shows on the playground. She said themes of Squid gamealso appeared in the students’ artwork, so she decided to watch it.

“It’s sadly impressive how similar it is,” Deschenes said. She admitted, however, that Squid gameis not the first and will not be the last violent phenomenon to fascinate children.

Gagnier said that when it comes to violence on the show, such as problems caused by social media, having honest conversations is more beneficial than repression.

“But of course all parents who allow their children under the age of 18 to watch ‘Squid Game’ are asking for more problems and making their own parenting more difficult,” she said.