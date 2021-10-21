With ‘Dune’, Denis Villeneuve created the definitive post-9/11 filmExBulletin



toggle legend Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

A misguided military invasion of foreign lands. A brutal insurrection. Religious and tribal war. The beauty and brutality of the desert. A literal “The clash of civilizations.”

The new film adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune was marketed and hailed as an epic film, shot in IMAX and made to be a feast for the senses. But beyond its visual grandeur, it is a film that also delves into the radical and heady ideas of the novel. Author Frank Herbert had ecological, political and cultural crises in mind when he designed Dune in the early 1960s and all these philosophical layers explain why the novel has long been considered too dense, inhospitable and metaphorical a text to be filmed. Previous efforts have been made for questionable purposes. (Example A: David Lynch.)

With the new 2021 edition, director Denis Villeneuve transforms the politics of the novel into a captivating and undeniable cinema, his meditations on race, culture and colonialism transformed into a big screen epic starring Timothe Chalamet as Paul Atreides , the colonizing alien, and Zendaya as the desert native Chani. Dune is bathed in menace and madness its menacing intensity a cautious vision of a future defined by eternal wars, fueled by corporate greed and fragile tribalism.

Frank Herbert was deeply influenced by Islamic history and Bedouin culture when he wrote Dune. The central character of the novel, Paul, is a futurist Lawrence of Arabia, an ode to one of Herbert’s key influences. In the same spirit, Villeneuve filmed Dune in Jordan’s Wadi Rum, the rock and sand canyons where David Lean shot the iconic 70mm footage of his Oscar-winning film adaptation of Laurence of Arabia. As in this film, the tale of the White Savior so common in Hollywood stories is complicated by an extraordinary landscape that challenges the intentions and identity of the stranger. While there are certainly legitimate critiques to be made of Orientalism and the Romanticism of stories like Laurent and Dune, what seems most important is how these landscapes haunted by failure.

‘Dune’ is bathed in menace and madness, its menacing intensity is a cautious vision of a future defined by eternal wars, fueled by corporate greed and fragile tribalism.



To hear the local language with Arabic accents of the desert planet Arrakis, where the story takes place, and to see its vast landscapes, is to be literally transported to the Middle East. The desert footage was shot on location in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The resource-rich fictional planet possesses a coveted substance known as the “spice,” which fuels intergalactic travel and is the most obvious allegory of the oil wars that haunt the real Middle East. In Herbert’s imagination, the sand dunes of Arrakis hide the world of the native Fremen: robed tribes who perfectly master the workings of the desert and a mystical and religious people who believe in a prophetic possibility of defeating the foreigners seeking to conquer their lands.

Across the universe, Caladan is the misty, forested home planet of the House of the Atreides, a set filmed in real Norway for the film’s (white) central family in custom-made uniforms. When the Emperor entrusts the possession and reign of the dunes of Arrakis to the House of the Atreides, the boxes are packed and the armies assembled as a new colonial regime begins. There are, of course, immediate and intentional political clues to see a Western military might invade a seemingly primitive desert culture in the hope of extracting lucrative mineral resources. It turns out that the sands of Arrakis hide a sophisticated and resilient indigenous society as well as natural forces that no military equipment can defeat. (Sandworms!)



toggle legend Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

I saw for the first time Dune last month on the 20th anniversary of September 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Its initial release was delayed by the pandemic, so with the crash of time, IMAX’s world premiere coincided with anniversary commemorations in Washington, Pennsylvania, and New York. That day, the festival organizers held a panel to reflect on the legacy of the attacks, in the presence of Denis Villeneuve. It was a moment to look back at how popular culture had metabolized the losses and consequences of that Tuesday. While there have certainly been films about 2001, Counterterrorism, and American Grief, there have also been limits to the veracity of these studio-funded narratives about the shattered world created by 9/11. Misguided wars, national misunderstandings, Islamophobia and surveillance have all been the stars of the past two decades, but these ideas have rarely been represented with much urgency. But these themes receive proper attention in Villeneuve’s modernization of Herbert’s novel in its elaboration of the narrative and the dangers of “us” versus “them.”

Dune is certainly not a direct allegory of Western military misadventures in the Muslim world or pulled from the headlines of recent foreign policy debates over the tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan. At its core, the film is a faithful adaptation of a premonitory and beloved sci-fi novel that predated all of those headlines. But Villeneuve is also a very intelligent contemporary filmmaker, drawn to stories that push the metal and the limits of his characters. Let it be the Lebanese Civil War in her Oscar nominated film Fires or the US-Mexico border in Hitman, Villeneuve is a filmmaker drawn to political fault lines and uncomfortable awakenings. There is a dark drama in his work that rarely provides a closure or answers. He creates images and ideas designed to linger.



toggle legend Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

In one of the IMAX sequences of Dune, military helicopters with dragonfly wings fly over vast desert landscapes, sweeping and searching for spice fields and insurgent tribes as Hans Zimmer’s score rumbles below. Drones search for sand worms as radio signals and sights become part of the visual language of the film. In an extraordinary and terrifying setting, missiles and flames fall like rain on an airfield. This mood of madness and war never rises from the Villeneuve cinema. It seems appropriate for a war film about tomorrow made for today.

The American wars of September 11 were essentially wars of sand, fought in ancient inhospitable and dreadful cultures amid vast cinematic landscapes. Insurgencies and guerrillas have humiliated and shattered the illusions of victory despite military superiority. What Dune realizes as Frank Herbert himself wrote it is an ambivalence and a suspicion of “good wars”. The film’s allegiance goes to the natives, and certainly to cultural humility towards the unknown and the unknowable. Colonizing another is a brutal if not fatal mission. There is also a palpable fatigue and exhaustion from waging distant wars that haunts the soldiers of Dune. Invisible but omnipresent forces make Arrakis a graveyard of empires and an ambivalence about heroism made Dune a fairly rare mainstream Hollywood epic for and on the world of September 11.