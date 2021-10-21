Spotify opens access to video podcasting for Anchor’s creators – TechCrunch





Spotify has already invested about $ 1 billion in podcasting between its acquisitions, exclusive agreements and other partnerships. Now he wants people to do more than just listen – he wants them to watch too. The company announced today that it is opening access to a new tool for creators that will allow them to start posting their video podcasts on its service. The tool will be provided by the company’s podcast creation platform, Anchor, and spans the global launch of video podcasts last year which only included a small group of creators. At the time, Spotify said its first line of video podcasts included Spotify Originals and Exclusives, as well as third-party podcasts. But there was no way for a creator to post a video on the service. Instead, they should look to other video platforms, like YouTube. Now that is changing. With Anchor, creators will be able to upload their videos through their account, the same way they create and publish audio episodes today. Once published, fans can listen to podcasts on all platforms, including through the Spotify mobile app, desktop app, web player, and on most smart TVs and game consoles. Creators will also be able to monetize their videos like they do their audio podcasts through the use of subscriptions. While creators can set their price and determine what a subscription includes, Spotify suggests that subscriptions could grant access to exclusive video content or even unlock the video portion of the creator’s podcasts. Video podcasts can also incorporate the creator’s existing advertising partnerships and soon they will support the newer ones. Automated announcements, too much. As Spotify officially opens access to Anchor’s creators, the feature is being rolled out gradually. This means that interested creators will need to register for a waiting list for the moment. In the meantime, Spotify’s video lineup will include video podcasts of its originals and exclusives, like The Ringers. Higher education with Van Lethan and Rachel Lindsay and The Joe Rogan Experience; and it will include other video creators who will now post to Spotify, including Philippe De Franco, Jasmine chiswell, The WAN lounge,

Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, and more to come. Spotify has tried and failed to expand into video in recent years. Its first efforts in the original video half a decade ago largely failed, and the company put its video plans on hold for a while. But more recently, the company signaled its potential interest in returning to video when it acquired sports network The Ringer, which came with a YouTube-based video operation. He then made other deals that could be translated into video, like the one with TikTok star turned Netflix actress Addison Rae. The expansion of video to more podcast makers follows directly on the news that YouTube is also planning to invest more in its own podcasting efforts. Bloomberg this month reported the company is recruiting its first executive specializing in podcasts. This may have encouraged Spotify to promote its own video podcasting efforts, even though the actual access to start downloading is still blocked by a waitlist. Currently, to find video content on Spotify, you need to go to the episode page of the show you want to watch and then tap play to start the episode. In the play bar at the bottom of the screen, you can tap to view the video in full screen mode. You can then choose to listen or watch the program, depending on what you are doing. However, there is still no easy way to see all podcasts that are compatible with video. Spotify also declined to share the number of podcasts available as videos at launch, but said it expected to have rolled out access to “thousands” by the end of the year.

