Tiny Desk Concert (at home): NPR





The Tiny Desk is operating from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and around the world. It is the same spirit of stripped down decorations, an intimate setting just a different space. Little jagged pill, the Broadway musical based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, reopens Thursday night after a 19-month hiatus due to COVID. The cast gathered at the D’Angelico Guitars showroom in Manhattan to record this Tiny Desk concert (at home), finally able to celebrate their long-awaited return to the stage. Lauren Patten kicks off the shoot with “Hand In My Pocket”. She won a Tony for her portrayal of Jo and spent two years developing the role. Diablo Cody, known for writing the movie Juno, also won a Tony for Best Book. She was able to adapt the iconic songs of the times, covering topics ranging from drug addiction, gender identity, adoption, sexual assault and more. The show received the most Tony nominations of the season with a total of 15. As actor Heidi Blickenstaff (Mary Jane) explains, the show is about “an American family in crisis, and I think a lot of people can relate to that.” She sings “Uninvited,” which has been redesigned to express her character’s struggle with opioid addiction. The song “Predator” was not on the original album, but was co-written by Morissette and songwriter Michael Farrell just for this production. Her haunting melody describing the emotional scars associated with sexual assault is emotionally engaging, both on stage and in this performance by Tiny Desk. It’s no surprise that the show ends with the shamelessly upbeat “You Learn”. It’s hard not to be optimistic watching these talented Broadway performers, seeing how happy they are to do what they love, especially after waiting almost two years for the ultimate privilege of performing again. in front of a live audience. If you need information on substance abuse treatment and referral, call the national helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). You can reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7: 1-800-656-4673 MUSIC BY Alanis Morissette

Glen ballard

Michael farrell SET LIST “Hand in my pocket”

“Without invitation”

“Predator”

“You learn” TO THROW Heidi Blickenstaff (Mary Jane Healy)

Morgan Dudley (Frankie Healy)

Kathryn Gallagher (Bella)

Derek Klena (Nick Healy)

Sean Allan Krill (Steve Healy)

Lauren Patten (Jo)

Eurasian Wren Rivera (Set)

DeAnne Stewart (Ensemble) BANDAGED Bryan Perri: keyboard, harmonica

Damien Bassman: Drums

Eric Davis: Guitar

Tom Kitt: Music supervisor CREDITS Video: Jeremy Michaels

Audio: Mike Tracey

Cameramen: Savva Svet, David Holmes, Nakeia Taylor

Special thanks: D’Angelico Guitars, Vivacity Media Group SMALL OFFICE TEAM Producer: Josh Rogosin

Video producer: Kara Frame

Audio mastering: Josh Rogosin

Small production team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Maia Stern, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior Vice President, Programming: Anya Grundmann

