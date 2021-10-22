“Renewed Importance” to Protect LGBTQ Youth

Spirit Day is an annual celebration in which millions of people around the world show their support for LGBTQ youth and stand up against bullying by wearing purple the “spirit” color of the rainbow flag of pride the third Thursday in October.

Brittany McMillan, 27, of Canada, kicked off the annual tradition in 2010 after reading on Tumblr nearly a dozen LGBTQ youths who committed suicide in September, she said.

“At the time, I would have been 15 or 14 years old, and some of the kids killing themselves were even younger than that, and it was hard to see, “said McMillan, an elementary school teacher.” So I just wanted to raise awareness and say, ‘It’s not OK. ” “

With the support of LGBTQ rights group GLAAD, McMillan launched the first Spirit Day on October 20, 2010.

Since then, Spirit Day has grown into a global phenomenon, with celebrities from drag queens to sports teams speak out against bullying of LGBTQ children, which remains pervasive in the United States

A to study This year, by the Trevor Project, an organization for suicide prevention and crisis intervention among LGBTQ youth, found that more than 52% of LGBTQ middle and high school students report being bullied in person or in line. Transgender youth also report higher bullying rates than cisgender gay, lesbian and bisexual youth, 61% and 45%, respectively, according to the survey.

And 29% of LGBTQ college students in the survey who were bullied tried to kill themselves in the previous year, compared to 12% of those who say they were not bullied, the Trevor Project. More than 34,000 LGBTQ youth were interviewed for the study last year.

To show their support for LGBTQ youth, some TV personalities including CNBC’s “Squawk Box” co-host Becky Quick, “American Idol” veteran Ryan Seacrest and CBS Gayle King wore purple on Thursday.

“Go purple to fight bullying and support LGBTQ + youth!” Seacrest, who co-hosts ABC’s “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan,” tweeted Thursday. “Be proud of who you are and don’t forget to spread kindness every day. #SpiritDay! “

Several sports teams, including the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals and the Pirates of pittsburgh, spoke out against LGBTQ harassment on Thursday after revelations of homophobic, sexist and racist remarks by former Las Vegas Raiderscoach Joe Gruden, which rocked the sports world this month.

Gruden resigned after The New York Times found out he frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league members.

The NFL has not released a statement in support of Spirit Day but retweeted an article on the celebration of GLAAD.

On Thursday, Symone, the iconic winner of New York’s RuPauls Drag Race, and Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of GLAAD, helped light the Empire State Building in purple.

Several lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif .; Representative Steven Horsford, D-Nev .; and Representative Mark Takano, D-Calif., who is one of the few openly LGBTQ members of Congress, also shared messages of support on social media.

“As a former teacher, I know how important it is for our youth and students to feel safe, heard and empowered,” Takano wrote on Twitter. “Today and every day, we refuse to tolerate hatred.”

Speaking outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC, to honor its 10th anniversary and advocate for Congress to pass a bill to expand voting rights, Vice President Kamala Harris wore a purple blouse under his blazer. The White House has confirmed that Harris wears purple to commemorate Spirit Day. President Joe Biden, who also spoke, was not seen wearing purple.

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a White House briefing that the disproportionate rate of bullying of LGBTQ youth reinforces the need for Congress to pass the equality law, which would ban discrimination against LGBTQ people. The bill passed in the House in February but stagnated in the Senate.

“A young staff member recently told me that in high school he noticed how many people wore purple on Spirit Day and how much that meant to him as a young locked-in teenager,” Jean-Pierre said. , a lesbian. “I could only hope that young people who might watch or see clips of this briefing will know that they are supported and represented at the highest levels of government today.”

GLAAD’s Ellis applauded the outpouring of messages of support, saying this year Spirit Day has taken on renewed significance.

Over the past year and a half, LGBTQ youth have faced unprecedented challenges, including isolation, increased vulnerability to online hatred and harassment, and relentless discriminatory attacks against trans youth in government legislatures. States across the United States, she said.

Over 280 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in 33 states this legislative session,according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ rights group, many of which target transgender youth.

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature this month passed a bill prohibiting trans students from playing on school sports teams based on their gender identity, which Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign.

In recent weeks, LGBTQ affirming symbols, including rainbow pride flags, have also been banned and removed from classroom hallways in some schools across the country.

“As a teacher, it’s good to see that there is such a big community out there that cares about this,” said McMillan, the founder of Spirit Day. “I would hate for any form of bullying or homophobia to take place in my classroom and for my students to feel that way.”

To followNBC outputtoTwitter,Facebook&Instagram