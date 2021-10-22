Ananya Panday Interviewed By NCB, Mira Rajput In Bikini, And More





Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport today A lot has happened in the city of tinsel today. Many celebrities have also taken to social media to share photos and videos. We know that it may not be possible for you to keep tabs on everything that is going on. So, to give you your daily fix of entertainment news, we’re here with the latest edition of Top Bollywood News. Find out who all made the headlines today: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was convened today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN) as part of the Aryan Khan drug case. Earlier today, she was seen arriving at the BCN office. Apparently his name has appeared in a few of Aryan’s WhatsApp chats. The development came hours after it was revealed the Bombay High Court will hear Shah Rukh Khan Aryan son’s request for bail on October 26. Alia Bhatt was pictured at the airport earlier today. When slapped by the shutters, she was seen wearing royal blue faux leather pants with side slits. The actress paired them with a matching tank top, a tight low bun and a white mask. However, it was Alia’s super expensive tote bag that stole the show. She was seen carrying Christian Dior’s satchel, which costs over Rs 2.5 lakh. Alia Bhatt at the airport Mira Rajput , who is currently on vacation with her husband Shahid Kapoor and the kids, shared a video earlier today on social media. In the clip, the star woman can be seen rocking a pink bikini. Excerpt from the video shared by Mira Rajput After Aryan Khan was again denied bail, Shah Rukh Khan was seen today visiting his son at Arthur Road Prison. Several photos and videos of the tour actor have circulated the Internet. It was Shah Rukh’s first public appearance since Aryan was arrested in a suspected drug case. The star child was arrested earlier this month. #WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison to meet his son Aryan who is staying at the prison, in conne t.co/ozVaVCCfy9 – ANI (@ANI) 21 October 2021 Sarah Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor overflowed with major BFF vibes as they got together for the filming of Ranveer Singh ‘s The big picture. For the show, Janhvi opted for a sparkly bodycon dress while Sara turned heads with her strappy dress. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Shah Rukh Khan meets his son Aryan Khan in jail after his bail request is rejected What Bollywood news caught your attention today? Let us know by tweeting us @ZoomTV.

