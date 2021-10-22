Cine Magnifico Celebrates “New Hollywood” With Hybrid Event, Movies Directed By Locals





ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) Albuquerque’s premier Latin film festival kicks off this weekend in its ninth year. Magnificent cinema hosts a hybrid event with events and screenings both in person and online. The festival will feature 20 films that are New Mexico premieres, all directed by Latino filmmakers. According to their website, the festival is proud of its mission to raise awareness of Latin culture. The Instituto Cervantes de Albuquerque, which oversees the festival, offers Spanish classes, art and culture classes, business, teacher training and more at the Hispanic National Cultural Center. Silvia Rodrguez Grijalba, executive director of the institute, said they are focusing on the local film industry this year by calling New Mexico “New Hollywood.” The festival will host panels with local and international Latino and Hispanic filmmakers from the industry. “We thought it was more interesting if it was online because everyone could see it. It’s a way to promote Albuquerque around the world, ”Rodrguez Grijalba said. Films from many other Spanish-speaking countries will be screened in addition to four films produced by Albuquerque filmmakers. Besties, Happy Anniversary, Millennium Bugs, and Scary Finger are New Mexico-made movies that feature local talent. Happy Birthday Director DeAngelo Bethea has said his mission is to create meaningful cinema. “It’s important for the Albuquerque community to support and showcase our local Latino / Hispanic filmmakers because our voice is particularly different. The stories we have to tell, as Latinos, are what make our Hispanic heritage so incredibly poetic, ”Bethea said. “As a Latino,” I said, “this is our time to shine. Latin American filmmakers and actors based in the United States have become strong advocates for the need for inclusion and opportunity. Whether on camera or behind the scenes, Latinos are leading the way for filmmakers and others fighting to be heard, seen and understood. Christina Gopal served as her team’s executive producer on Besties, a short film focused on a group of teenagers coming of age in the modern world. She said she is proud to be a part of something so vital to the community. “As a Hispanic director, I think it’s perfect. I’m happy that they can bring films and present them here because they not only promote us Hispanic filmmakers, but they also show the world what we have to offer as filmmakers, ”said Gopal. Alejandro Montoya Marin is no stranger to cinema and has been doing it for 10 years in Albuquerque. For his feature film Millenium Bugs, centered on a group of friends in the days leading up to the year 2000, Montoya Marin wanted to capture the authenticity of Duke City. “I like working with local talent. I love working and showcasing everything local as I feel with the expansion of all the businesses that come to Albuquerque. It is crucial to keep some kind of authenticity and local capacity in any productions that are made to show other Albuquerque, so this is something that people from other places can take, learn and become familiar with, ”he said. declared Montoya Marin. The films will be screened at the Guild Cinema in Nob Hill. For a full list of virtual and in-person events and films, visit cinemegnifico.com.

