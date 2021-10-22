Who was the Netflix walkout really for?

There is good humor and concentrated energy among the organizers and supporters of the rally, despite some physical agitation from the counter-demonstrators who unsuccessfully try to break the circle in which the speeches take place. A celebrity, Transparent showrunner Joey Soloway, who is not binary, makes a speech saying: The men who have rights decide what the whole world looks at a lot of cis men! And to thunderous applause: I’d love to pitch a trans person. But there’s always a question looming: Will a significant number of current Netflix employees, some of whom continue to watch from the sky, come out and join the crowd?

Netflix has a manifesto on its corporate culture, which it makes available to job applicants and the rest of the public. One of the key business tenets is that you say what you think, when it’s in Netflix’s best interest, even if it’s uncomfortable. It may sound rich for Terra Field, the employee who critical The closest and was subsequently suspended for attending a meeting she was allegedly not allowed to attend. Dear Whites showrunner Jaclyn Moore, who is also a white trans woman, also spoke out against the special; shortly after her premiere, she announcement that despite her long-standing admiration for Chappelle, she found The closest particularly harmful, and would move away from its relationship with Netflix. Emmy winner Hannah gadsby did not go that far but she had some choice words for Sarandos when he cited his work to prove Netflix’s queer good faith.

Neither Field, Moore, nor Gadsby demanded Netflix remove The closest from its platform. Neither does Trans ERG. Instead, the group wants Netflix to preface the special with a hate speech warning and counter Chappelles language by strengthening inclusion and support for trans both within the company and within its communities. productions.

Their strategy reminded me of the controversy surrounding Dana protections 2016 painting of murdered teenager Emmett Till after being selected to be part of the Whitney Biennial. Artist Hannah Black responded by writing a letter to the curators, demanding the destruction of the painting. This demand, the protesters would point out later, was in itself a way of more widely arguing for the exploitation of blacks and the abuses of the corporate art world.

The members of Netflixs Trans ERG who work from inside the house have, on the other hand, been very literal and quite moderate in their demands. Potentially, this is a way to avoid some of the intellectual criticism the Biennale protesters have received from all sides. Still, they drew a major backlash from Chappelles supporters, many of whom are self-styled cis men who have flooded comment sections on Twitter and Instagram to insist their favorite comedian is making fair points and has the right to say what he thinks without protesting the groups he targets. with his jokes. A handful of Netflix employees join the rally later in the afternoon when their scheduled walkout, very few agree to speak to the press.

Diana, a Netflix employee who attended both the rally and walkout (and asked to go only by first name), saw this tension from within. I firmly believe in our leaders when they say there will be no retaliation, she said. But just [in] leave the office to go out here, [there] was a feeling of nervousness. I could see the crowd of protesters even before I came down the stairs, so there was some trepidation. Diana started working at Netflix fairly recently and took on the role in part because of the culture and diversity of the company. At the very least, she says, regardless of everything else, the management at Netflix was really supportive of us in this walkout and saying they would listen to us.

Since Diana left the building earlier than most of her colleagues involved in the walkout, she has been alone most of the day. Before I speak I see her chanting with a small group of pro-trans supporters, her black backpack with a Netflix NOT sewn in the middle resting by his feet. For me, personally, I don’t have much problem with racy jokes, tough jokes, she tells me. But for the most part, there was a perception that the leadership very much approved of. [The Closer], instead of just giving it a platform. In the credits, Ted Sarandos puts his arm around Dave Chappelle. And we didn’t give a warning at the start saying, Hey, there’s some stuff here that might be uncomfortable for people.

Not surprisingly, not all Netflix employees feel the same about the special. Some people were just devastated, we even had the content on the platform, and some people are very positive about it. So there’s a lot of tension in the office around her, says Diana. And, I think, the tension around how leadership is supposed to manifest itself in situations like this.

She adds that there has been more transparency internally than there has been with the public. This is not surprising coming from Netflix, a company which does not share audience statistics with the public and which fired the black and currently pregnant employee who organized the walkout last week for allegedly sharing audience statistics with a reporter.

Given how Netflix has prioritized diversity both internally and on the platform, the past few weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster. Just being here for a short time and seeing how it was handled was kind of a kick in the stomach at first, says Diana. I feel like the leadership is starting to listen and pivot on Were just there to make money and provide a platform, and recognizing the humanity of the situation a little more than they are. were at the beginning. Corn [initially], it was kind of a very preconceived answer, and [it] was frankly shocking as a new hire to see this, says Diana. I was not expecting it at all.

