Legendary Canadian actress Martha Henry has died aged 83

Content of the article Actress Martha Henry, a Canadian theater legend and a mainstay of the Stratford Festival for 47 remarkable seasons, has died of cancer.

Content of the article The Henrys family were with her at her Stratford home where she died on Thursday shortly after midnight, festival officials confirmed. Our hearts are broken, said Antoni Cimolino, the artistic director of the Festivals. In losing Martha Henry, we have lost our dearest friend, most inspiring mentor, and original and unforgettable talent. Henry’s death came just 12 days after his last performance in Edward Albees Three Tall Women, directed by longtime friend and colleague Diana Leblanc. In his last show, Henry portrayed a dying woman reflecting on a lifetime of memories and the happiness, gratification, guilt and regret that accompanied them. Her moving performances may have been more inspired by her own circumstances than many audiences thought at the time. Henry was diagnosed with cancer shortly before production, initially slated for the 2020 season, was canceled due to the pandemic, Festival officials said. She returned after treatment to take on the role last season, first using a walker and then, after about a month of running, finishing her remaining shows in a wheelchair. Henry’s resilience and dedication are among the traits Cimolino said he would remember the most. He recalled presenting flowers to Henry on Thursday after his last show, describing her as glowing and luminous. She fought so hard to get through this race, he said. She was in pain and she was determined to overcome it. She had incredible strength.

Content of the article Henry’s final appearances were also a testament to the love and respect she had for acting and the stage. Her sense of responsibility to the theater was so deep that it allowed her to endure the pain and cope with her terminal illness to complete a surprisingly truthful performance as a dying woman, Cimolino said. His life has become an art. Henry was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1938. According to information provided by the Festival, Henry’s interest in acting was sparked by scripts she found in the attic of her grandparents’ house in Greenville, Michigan, where she lived after the divorce. of his parents. That spark was nurtured by his mother, Konnie, a professional musician who sent Henry to Kingswood, a private school outside of Detroit. Henry then studied at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, now Carnegie Mellon University. After graduating in 1959, she made a conscious decision to pursue a theatrical career in Stratford. There was no place like Stratford in the United States, Henry said in an interview in 1994. I saw great actors Christopher Plummer, Bill Hutt I could understand Hamlet! A door opened on me. It was so exciting and thrilling, and I thought any country that produced a Stratford was the one I wanted to be a part of. Over six decades later, Henry’s decision had a profound impact on the Stratford Festival. Given the variety of roles she has played in Stratford both on and off stage, there is an argument to be made that she probably had the greatest influence on the Festival during these years, has said Cimolino.

Content of the article We will be forever indebted to him. The first graduate of the National Theater School of Canada, Henry made her Stratford debut in 1962, playing Miranda alongside Hutts Prospero in The Tempest. Subsequently, she shared the stage with him on numerous occasions, notably in the role of Mary to his James Tyrone in Long Days Journey into Night in 1994, also directed by Leblanc, a production resumed in 1995 and then filmed, winning Henry a Genie for Best Actress in 1996.. In addition to performing in over 70 productions and directing 14 others in Stratford, Henry served as director of the Festivals Birmingham Conservatory for 10 years, from 2007 to 2016, and director of the Michael Langham Workshop for Classical Direction from 2017 to 2020. Henry was a loyal and caring person whose leadership will be missed, Cimolino said. I know a lot of young women who have told me how great she was a mentor, how stimulating she was, he said. He was an imaginative person. She came up with things that you never thought of because she had the ability to put herself in other people’s shoes and that is extremely important for a director and an actor. Beyond Stratford, Henry was artistic director of the Grand Theater London from 1988 to 1994. She has performed and directed at the Shaw Festival, National Arts Center, Manitoba Theater Center, Theater Calgary, Vancouvers Arts Edmonton Club and Citadel; and at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC, Lincoln Center in New York and the West End of London.

Content of the article Henry has taught at the National Theater School, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Windsor, and served two three-year positions on the Board of Directors of the Canada Council for the Arts. The name Martha Henry is synonymous with art, intelligence and beauty, Cimolino said. As an actress, her performances have become the stuff of legend. And yet, despite the fame, she worked tirelessly. She knew that courage, dedication and craftsmanship were the basis of inspiration and art. Henry became a Canadian citizen in 1970. She was a Companion of the Order of Canada, a Member of the Order of Ontario and a recipient of the Governor General’s Lifetime Achievement Award. His contributions to theater, film and television have also been recognized with five Genie Awards, two Betty Mitchell Awards, a Toronto Drama Desk Award, a New York Theater World Award, three Gemini Awards and seven honorary doctorates. A memorial for Henry will be held at the Stratford Festival at an appropriate time, officials said. One of Henry’s performances in Three Tall Women has been filmed and the Festival is hoping to secure the rights to share it. In the meantime, Festival officials have announced that Shakespeare’s first production at the new Tom Patterson Theater will be dedicated to his memory.

