“Squid Game” VIP Actors Respond to Criticism of Their Acting Game





Warning: contains spoilers. Actors who played the VIPs in Netflixs Squid Game have responded to widespread criticism of their performances on the series. Negative feedback: As Squid Game rose to fame, the actors behind the Golden Mask VIPs received an overwhelmingly critical response to their acting skills. In the K-drama, there are four actors who play the English-speaking billionaires in the golden mask. They seem to watch and place bets on the players in the games at the center of the series.

However, after the success of Squid Game, negative comments about the acting skills of VIP actors poured in with hundreds of tweets and memes. A of these read tweets, am I surprised never to see the VIPs mentioned? These acting people were so bad, the dialogue squeaked like hell, really painful to watch and listen to? Especially since the level of actor was high throughout the series. The VIP dialogue and acting in Squid Game made me feel like I was in a tavern playing the witcher and the NPCs would take turns breaking out of the lines. Almost ruined the whole show for me, another user tweeted. The VIPs respond: In an interview with The Guardian, VIP actors have voiced their opinion after being criticized on social media. They also provided a better understanding of their performance in Squid Game. I have extreme clinical depression, so it’s been a bit of a challenge, said two VIP actor Daniel C Kennedy. At first I was drained of comments but, with time and distance and honest personal reflection, I was better able to filter the comments into items that I can use to improve myself next time around. , compared to those that are inevitable when you are part of a project that gains worldwide recognition.

On the other hand, VIP Four actor Geoffrey Giuliano takes a more positive approach. I’m not complaining, baby! I’m on the hottest show in the world. I have received mail from fans. Just today I have a woman who said to me: Send me your autograph. So I did, and two hours later she sent me a photo where she had Geoffrey Giuliano, VIP four, tattooed on her forearm, he said.

VIP actor John D Michaels defended their portrayal. He said he writes, directs and has years of experience as a performer.

I think the first thing to dispel is this myth that they just looked for us on the street, Michaels said. It’s different for every show, but non-Korean artists often act with dialogue that is translated by a non-native sometimes even by Google Translate, which may seem unnatural. And often we don’t have the scripts for the rest of the series. We are only given our scenes, so we have no idea what the tone is.

We usually offer an interpretation of what a Westerner is from the perspective of a different culture. For western viewers, there can be that kind of weird valley feeling that comes with it. But as an actor, unless I think it’s unnecessarily abusive, it’s not for me to question a director’s perspective on my culture. And as a human being, I can learn from that, Michaels added.

Michaels also pointed out that while K-Dramas are a welcome alternative to Hollywood, they were designed primarily for Korean audiences and should not be westernized. He said, I think we should let them fend for themselves. Featured Image Via Squid game The story continues Do you like this content? Read more about NextShark! Marvel Studios Kevin Feige regrets not choosing Tibetan actor for Ancient One in Doctor Strange Netflix releases colorful trailer for ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Awkwafina throws first pitch at Mets game to dad in hometown of Queens Vietnamese comedy drama ‘B Gi’ smashes specialty box offices at $ 350,000

