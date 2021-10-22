Kate Beckinsale says her high IQ is a handicap in Hollywood





Kate Beckinsale has stated that her very high IQ of 152 is a handicap in Hollywood. The actor, best known for his role in Underground world, do it Claim to Howard Stern on his radio show. Beckinsale said in shock: Every doctor, every person I’ve met said: You would be so much happier if you were 30% less intelligent. She continued: It’s not good for me, however. It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it could have been a handicap actually. She then joked that since taking the test she had probably burned a few brain cells. Beckinsale, who is also the child of actors, studied French and Russian literature at the University of Oxford, but dropped out before graduating to devote himself fully to comedy. She attended college at the same time as journalist and TV presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell. Beckinsale is also fluent in Russian. The average person has an IQ between 85 and 115. The Beckinsales score of 152 places them in the top percent of the population. Beckinsale recently revealed to James Corden the reason for his recent hospitalization. She told the chat show host that she hurt herself while putting on a pair of leggings and it was so bad she had to call an ambulance. She told Corden: I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit. I could not do anything. Kate Beckinsale defends Chrissy Teigen while opening up about her own pregnancy loss (Getty Images) Beckinsale can currently be seen in the Dark Comedy, Guilty Party, which airs on Paramount Plus.

