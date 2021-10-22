Art dealer Joel Chen sells namesake gallery in Hollywood





Art and antique dealer Joel Chen rose to fame for running a sailor’s paradise and has now made his fortune selling his Hollywood gallery. Chen showed a knack for the art of the deal with the sale of the building that housed JF Chen at 1000 North Highland Avenue in Hollywood for $ 31.5 million, according to data from PropertyShark. The deal included an adjacent half-acre parking lot. The low-rise commercial building totals 21,270 square feet. The price stands at $ 1,481 per square foot, on par with recent eye-catching deals such as the $ 153.2 million paid for The Post in Beverly Hills, a 102,500 square foot refurbished office complex that is nearly fully occupied by concert promoter LiveNation. Chen has been described as one of LA’s most admired antique dealers, and also won praise in the art world. A personal collection of him and his wife, Margaret, sold at Christies in Rockefeller Center. A 2016 Los Angeles Magazine article described his gallery on North Highland as a four showroom sailor’s paradise. The buyer of the gallery is 1000 Highland Owner LLC, an entity that has the same business address as the Santa Monica Redcar Limited based investment company. The company, which focuses on what it sees as underperforming properties, has a total of 58 projects in the Los Angeles area, with plots scattered throughout the Eastside, Santa Monica and Culver City. The company recently acquired the Dynasty Mall in Chinatown for $ 29.5 million. One of its biggest assets is 10301-10335 West Jefferson Boulevard, a four-acre office complex in Culver City that it bought for $ 73.5 million in 2019. Chen opened his first store on Melrose Avenue over 40 years ago. He and his wife bought the property on Highland for $ 9.3 million in 2013, according to the records. According to JF Chen’s website, the 1000 North Highland site is now closed. Despite the sale, Chen is probably not moving very far. His gallery has another location just two blocks away at 830 North Highland Avenue. Chen did not respond to a request for comment. Contact Christian Bautista

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2021/10/21/deal-of-the-art-joel-chen-gets-31-5m-for-hollywood-gallery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos