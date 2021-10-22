The “Game of Thrones” actor is unrecognizable in the first glimpse of his character from “The Witcher” from season 2 (Photo) TheWrap





“Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju joined the cast of Netflix’s medieval-inspired fantasy “The Witcher” for its second season in December, but he looks a lot different in this series. Hivju is slated to appear in the first episode of the season as Nivellen, a gang leader. In the books, Nivellen rapes a woman in a heist, who turns out to be a priestess of Coram Agh Tera, the lion-headed spider cult. Before her suicide, she cursed Nivellen to become a monster in monster skin, instead of the monster in human skin he already was. And, thanks to “The Witcher” star Henry Cavill, fans are discovering some of the insane details that went into the creation of this monster. “Kristofer was extraordinarily brave for Season 2 of The Witcher and decided to play his Nivellen character without makeup or visual effects, as you can see above,” Cavill joked on Instagram. “Kristofer, we are all so proud.” Here is the official description for Season 2 of The Witcher, which suffered several COVID-related production delays: Yennefers (Anya Chalotra) convinced that his life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings in Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. As the kings of the continent, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the maiden from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within her. inside. The Witcher Season 2 returning cast includes Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mim M Khayisa , Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read. Joining the cast this season with Hivju are Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Balian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

