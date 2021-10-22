Entertainment
Gaming Commission Forwards Sports Betting Requests From Hollywood Casino, Ocean Downs; No date set for state approval – CBS Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced Thursday that it is forwarding sports betting applications from the Hollywood Casino in Perryville and the Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin to a state commission for final approval.
But it’s not yet clear when the Sports Betting Applications Review Commission, which licenses sports betting, will meet next time. The group postponed a meeting to Oct. 14 and has yet to set a new date, the gaming commission said.
Earlier this month, the Gaming Commission forwarded applications from the three largest casinos in the States to Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and hotel in Hanover and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill for final approval. The Gaming Commission had previously said all three nominations were to be considered at the October 14 meeting.
Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement saying he expects the Sportsbook Review Board to quickly approve these licenses with the NFL season underway and the March craziness around the corner .
Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said his organization will continue to pass on licenses in the hope that sports betting can be launched in late fall.
This is what the public want and expect, and are doing everything possible to achieve it, he said.
The five casinos were named in law to legalize sports betting as potential sites for sports betting, along with 12 other entities. The qualifications of each company should be considered.
In August, SWARC voted unanimously that the qualification standards for gaming commissions are sufficient to determine how to allocate sports betting licenses.
Marylands, another casino, the Rocky Gap Casino Resort, was also named in the bill, as were FedEx Field, M&T Bank Stadium, Oriole Park in Camden Yards, Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course.
The six Marylands casinos generated $ 165.4 million in revenue last month, according to the most recent gaming commission data.
