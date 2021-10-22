‘The Breakfast Club’ actor Anthony Michael Hall visits Las Cruces as part of the Las Cruces International Film Festival

LAS CRUCES Actor Anthony Michael Hall came to town this week and Las Crucens won’t soon forget.

The Las Cruces International Film Festival teamed up with Allen Theaters on Wednesday for special screenings of The Breakfast Club and the recently released Halloween Kills. It’s part of a new effort to publicize the March festival throughout the year.

So that the film festival is not just a five-day event once a year, said Ross Marks, executive director of the festival.

Hall joined viewers for a Q&A after both screenings and met with the event’s sponsors at a cocktail party earlier that evening at the Amador. His stop at Las Cruces is part of a larger promotion of Halloween Kills, the 12th installment of the popular Halloween movie franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist against serial killer Michael Meyers.

It is Halls who first dives into the horror genre. He plays Tommy Doyle, whose character was a child in the original 1978 film.

It’s really exciting to know that there is such a global audience for this movie franchise, they love it. It’s a bit like “Star Wars” for horror movies, Hall said.

He added that his character is sort of a leader in the community as they rise up against Meyers. The hour-and-45-minute film will pass, he said.

Hall is best known for his roles in 1980s films, in which he played the unsuitable social kid in high school.

One of the roles was in the revered “The Breakfast Club”, about a group of high school students in detention. The 1985 film has fans of several generations.

I honestly think that some form of group therapy happens when people watch the movie, and I think they sort of project themselves into one or more roles, Hall said. He keeps finding a younger audience and I think that’s because he breaks stereotypes.

Richard and Bobbi Day of Cloudcroft were in attendance at the Wednesday screening of “The Breakfast Club” to support their daughter who is a Marks student at the Creative Media Institute at New Mexico State University. A fan of the 80s film, Richard has said that watching films from this era can be a few hours to escape today’s world.

Watching The Breakfast Club puts me in the mental state of being almost the same age, he said.

Hall’s visit outside of the usual week of the Las Cruces International Film Festival was a first for the festival. Marks said the visit was a success as both screenings at Telshor 12 were sold out. He said the film festival may try to organize a similar event in November.

Mark said that another new addition to the LCIFF in March 2022 will be a Comic Con. The festival will be held at Allen Theaters Cineport 10 at the Mesilla Valley Shopping Center. Part of the shopping center will be cordoned off for Comic Con and a dozen celebrities will be invited. He said attendance is expected to increase by around 2,000 people each day.

I’m just trying to grow the industry in Las Cruces anyway I can, so that’s one of the ways to do it, Marks said.

Hall remained in town Thursday, visiting fans and signing autographs at Zia Comics and dedicating the Rad Retrocade wall, above a photo of him from the movie “Weird Science.”

Leah Romero is the trendy reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News