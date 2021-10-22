Mimi Wade conjures old Hollywood nostalgia in SS22





The designer’s new collection features styles reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood mixed with the flavors of the 90s.

The Mimi Wades spring-summer 2022 collection launched on October 6, strongly inspired by the City of Angels and the golden age of Hollywood. After Wade moved to Los Angeles during the pandemic to be closer to her grandmother, she realized how much she wanted to emulate Western styles in her designs. The lookbook was shot with help from artists Petra Collins and Moni Haworth, who designed the models in a variety of LA-based aesthetics for the photographs, with photos of them relaxing by the pool, at inside a California mansion and standing in the spotlight. Wade explores the meaning of the word heritage in the fashion world. Her grandmother, Pammy, was an actress in her golden years, so she was always a huge influence. One of the coolest designs from Wades SS22 is the black satin A-line skirt and black draped chiffon dress, with flamboyant prints on the clothes to honor Pammy. She is also touched by her love of vintage fairs, which she frequently attends to discover recycled faded t-shirts, which have emblems and designs that bring back memories of the past. She also redefines heritage by mastering several types of fabrics in her creations. Several of her new SS22 pieces have lace hems and inserts, giving a classic glamorous look, while other pieces appear sporty, such as clothes that apparently represent cheerleader uniforms. Another of her most remarkable pieces is the new evening dress silhouette, available in green moiré and pink satin fabrics, reminding us of 80s fashion. In addition to revolutionizing 2021 fashion, Wade is also recalling some of his iconic old pieces. The Fran cardigan was one of the prettiest pieces from her Fall / Winter 2020 show, created with brushed mohair and ostrich feathers to dress the collar and cuffs. This time around, the garment is available in several different shades of pink, lilac and teal. She also brought back a ballet-style dress in mohair and fluorescent feathers, and a twinset with Swarovski crystals and a matching miniskirt, thong and cat beanie. Another update is the Wades mohair bikini, which now comes with fluffy bike shorts, cardigan and pink bunny ears, reminiscent of My Melody the cartoon bunny, as well as Playboy style. Discover all the things of old Hollywood on MimiWade.com.

Credits: Images courtesy of Petra Collins and Moni Haworth; Hair by Evanie Frausto

