Revenue exceeds $ 1 billion, SAD reaches 306 million – The Hollywood Reporter





Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, crossed $ 1 billion in third-quarter revenue, but narrowly missed its last-quarter revenue forecast of $ 1.07 billion to $ 1.08 billion. dollars. The company also announced that it reached 306 million daily active users for the third quarter, exceeding its expectations in the last quarter of having 301 million daily users. Snap saw a 57% year-over-year increase in revenue, with third-quarter revenue of $ 1.067 billion and a 23% increase in the number of daily active users, according to the company’s earnings report on Thursday. In the last quarter, Snap said it reached 293 million daily active users and $ 982 million in revenue. For the fourth quarter, Snap expects revenue to be between $ 1.1 billion and $ 1.2 billion. During the prepared remarks, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said he missed the high end of his $ 3M revenue forecast, largely due to changes to the iOS platform. Apple, which allows users to opt out of ad tracking, which has hurt Snap’s advertising business. “While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new measurement solution provided by Apple has not evolved as we expected, making it harder for our advertising partners to measure and manage their advertising campaigns to iOS, ”Spiegel said. Jeremi Gorman, chief commercial officer of Snap, said Snap is working with its advertising partners to address the loss of ad campaign data and other information as a result of iOS updates. Gorman and Spiegel also blamed the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages for the bumps in Snap’s advertising business. But Spiegel said the company’s camera and augmented reality offerings remain Snap’s “most exciting long-term revenue opportunity”. On Monday, Snap unveiled a global creative studio for branded AR that will operate as a division of Snap Inc. The studio, Arcadia, will work with brands, agencies and creators on projects selected for content and experiences of Sponsored RAs. In May, Snap also acquired WaveOptics, the AR startup whose technology powers Snap’s AR glasses, for $ 500 million. (The latest version of the AR glasses, Spectacles, is currently not sold to the public but is offered to a number of creators in the AR space through an app system.) The acquisition of WaveOptics comes a few months after Snap bought an AI-powered clothing technology company Fit Analytics to $ 124.4 million as Snap continues to expand its social commerce offerings. While the company bills itself as a camera company, Snap is also continuing its original series production in 2022. Earlier this week, Snapchat announced upcoming unscripted shows for its 2022 roster with series featuring Steph Curry. , Addison Rae and Ryan Garcia. Snap will also release its first Original Snap designed for audiences in the UK next year with British boxer Anthony Joshua. Next month, Snap will offer new incentives for creators to participate in challenges on Spotlight, its user-generated platform with similarities to TikTok, to go along with its existing Spotlight fund that pays creators for public videos. the most efficient on the platform.

