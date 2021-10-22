Entertainment
Ramayan actor Chandrakant Pandya has died at 72, confirms Dipika Chikhlia
Chandrakant Pandya from the Ramayan TV show died on Thursday. Her co-star Dipika Chikhlia shared the news on her Instagram account.
Chandrakant Pandya, who played Nishad Raj on the Ramayan TV show, died Thursday. He was 72 years old. Her co-star Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita on the mythological show, confirmed the news of her death on her Instagram.
Sharing a photo of the actor on his Instagram Stories, Dipika wrote, #RIP @Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad of Ramayan.
In Ramayan, broadcast on Doordarshan, Chandrakant played the role of Lord Ram’s childhood friend. Besides the show, he is also said to have starred in several films including Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya and Chundadi Ni Laaj. He has also appeared in a few Gujarati films.
Earlier this month, Ramayan’s Raavan actor Arvind Trivedi also passed away. He suffered a heart attack. Actor Ramayan Sunil Lahiri shared the news of his death on Instagram at the time. Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring the rest in peace). I am speechless, I have lost the father figure, my benevolent guide and gentleman.
An ABP report cited Arvind’s nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, as saying the uncle has been ill in recent years. Things have only gotten worse over the past three years. He had to be hospitalized several times.
Also Read: It Took 20 Takes For Arvind Trivedi To Slap Hema Malini In Hum Tere Aashiq Hain, Remembers Prem, Son Of Ramanand Sagar
Ramayan first aired on Doordarshan in 1987. The series aired again during the first lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The replay had the highest rating ever recorded for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015.
While Dipika played Sita, Arun Govil played Ram, Sunil Lahri was considered Laxman, and Dara Singh was Hanuman in the series. It was created and produced by Ramanand Sagar.
