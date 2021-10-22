Gucci to present parade in front of TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter





November is shaping up to be Gucci Month in Hollywood. The luxury fashion house announced today that it will host the “Gucci Love Parade” on November 2 in the heart of Tinseltown, in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. As part of the event, Gucci pledged $ 1 million in grants to local organizations at a pivotal time in the city’s history. “Gucci is proud to highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the city of Los Angeles, poised to be reborn after the pandemic. As part of Gucci’s Changemakers program, powered by Gucci Equilibrium, it will provide significant support to communities in Los Angeles and Hollywood through a donation to the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health, ” according to a statement released by Gucci and published by WWD, the first media to report the news. Organizations expected to receive funding include YMCA Hollywood, Sole Folks, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend’s Place, Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the Happy Hippie Foundation, the latter of which was founded by Miley Cyrus. Four days after the ‘Gucci Love Parade’, the house – led by creative director Alessandro Michele since 2015 – will head downtown for the 10th anniversary LACMA Art + Film gala. Gucci returns as the founding sponsor and presenter of the event in which it also dresses a number of bold names in attendance, including friends and brand collaborators like Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto. This year’s event, co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, will honor Steven Spielberg and eminent artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. Later this month, MGM will release the long-awaited Ridley Scott film Gucci House on November 24 with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Leto. The film is not directly affiliated with the house but nevertheless remains linked to its legacy as it chronicles the real life of the Gucci family with a focus on the murder of Maurizio Gucci (driver). All of the aforementioned disciplines – fashion, art, film and philanthropy – are core activities in Gucci’s universe, and Michele has long been open to his affinity for Hollywood and his passion for film. He personally recruited author Gus Van Sant as a co-director on Opening something that never ends, a seven-part series that debuted last year to kick off November’s GucciFest, a digital film and fashion festival that showcased Michele’s new collection. It featured a host of notable models and names including Billie Eilish, Florence Welch and Harry Styles, the latter of which became a face of the brand as he rose to solo pop superstar status and as a star. in-demand cinema with a list of films to be released next year. Some of the A-List names most closely related to Gucci are expected to appear at the November 2 show, making it even more of an event not to be missed for Los Angeles, a city Michele is heading to. is shot in the past. for major launches, including a 2018 Gucci Guilty bash at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele.

