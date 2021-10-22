HBO Max US Subscriber Loss in Q3, Global Growth – The Hollywood Reporter

HBO and HBO Max ended the third quarter in September with 45.2 million US subscribers, down 1.8 million from the 47 million recorded at the end of the second quarter following its “strategic decision to remove the Amazon Prime Channels’ HBO subscription, “WarnerMedia parent. and telecommunications giant AT&T said Thursday.

Global subscribers to HBO and HBO Max increased from 1.9 million to 69.4 million, from around 67.5 million at the end of June. The company said the global number had increased “thanks to strong growth in the number of international and ad-supported subscribers,” which offset the number of users linked to Amazon’s decision. HBO Max launched in Latin America towards the end of the second quarter and also brought its ad-supported level of service to market this month.

But HBO lost some 5 million subscribers through Amazon Prime Video’s channel platform overnight in mid-September when it decided to take a short-term hit to secure a direct relationship with longer-term consumers.. HBO immediately launched a special offer to attract these users or attract new subscribers.

The latest disclosures and comments are part of AT & T’s third quarter earnings report, which also included WarnerMedia’s latest financial statements.

WarnerMedia in July raised its 2021 year-end forecast to 70 million to 73 million global HBO Max / HBO subscribers, from 67 million to 70 million. On Thursday, the company said it plans to “hit the upper limit of its year-end goal.” He touted a “strong” fourth-quarter content list at HBO Max, including Succession, Dune and Matrix resurrections. This will help accelerate the dynamics of retail subscribers in the current quarter, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches said on an earnings conference call.

Management previously said most of the growth in HBO Max subscribers in the second half of the year will come from international markets. Desroches on Thursday touted the streamer’s “incredible” success in Latin America so far and its upcoming launches in Spain and the Nordic countries.

AT&T, led by CEO John Stankey, said in March that HBO Max and HBO would reach between 120 million and 150 million on a combined basis by the end of 2025, against a previous forecast of 75 million to 90 million.

When asked if the planned sale of WarnerMedia would alter or slow down plans to launch HBO Max in new markets, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said it was “business as usual”. Stankey echoed that the business was going full steam ahead. The partners entered into the deal “with the idea that we are moving this business forward into a direct-to-consumer market” that requires “you to grow,” he explained. “We’re in a window here where it’s a running, and it’s a big running, so there’s no need to take your foot off the accelerator.”

HBO Max has no plans to release audience data, senior executives say THR before the results report.

On Thursday’s earnings conference call, Kilar was asked about the precise impact of Amazon’s exit on subscribers. He didn’t detail any numbers, but said that “we are very happy with the quarter” and that the “very strategic decision”, which Walt Disney and Netflix also made, was good for the business. “We are feeling very good for the quarter,” he concluded.

LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield argued on Twitter that seeing the total number of HBO and HBO Max subscribers “only down 1.8 million sequentially is impressive,” adding that it was ” likely a combination of continued strong organic subs growth and a rapid upturn in subscriptions. ” And he wrote that “Anyone who says the day and date movies on HBO Max were a mistake for WarnerMedia is wrong, very wrong. “

Asked about the ad-supported version, or AVOD, of HBO Max, Kilar said his team was “happy” with its launch in June, including its “absolute response, in terms of subscribers, but also because the Advertising helps lower the price and increase the value for an HBO Max subscription, so we see it as quite strategic and are very excited to know where this is going. The AVOD version will have “full content parity.” from the end of January, he noted, mentioning that hybrid film releases, such as Dune, are not currently part of it.

Meanwhile, the WarnerMedia-Discovery mega-deal is on track to close by mid-2022, Stankey said Thursday.

“The overall progress of the deal, I think, is consistent with what we expected when we entered it,” he said on the telecom giant’s third quarter earnings conference call, owner of WarnerMedia. “We are moving forward with the various regulatory agencies, both within the United States and outside the United States. These processes are progressing at the rate we expected.” And Stankey added that “I don’t see any surprises.”

WarnerMedia’s third-quarter revenue grew 14.2% to $ 8.4 billion, “due to the rise in content and other revenue, including partial recovery from the impacts of the year’s pandemic. previous and higher subscription revenues, partially offset by lower advertising revenues, ”the company said. Direct-to-consumer subscription revenues jumped 25%. Advertising revenue of $ 1.4 billion was down 12.4% from a year ago “due to the NBA season schedule in the previous year’s quarter and lower political ad spending from one year to the next ”.

WarnerMedia’s operating expenses of $ 6.4 billion in the third quarter increased 13.8%, “due to rising costs for film and non-sports programming, as well as higher marketing costs and additional selling costs associated with DirecTV’s advertising revenue sharing arrangements “. This was partially offset by lower sports programming costs due to the NBA season schedule in the previous year’s quarter.

WarnerMedia’s quarterly profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 16%, from $ 1.9 billion to $ 2.2 billion.

“We continue to perform well in growing customer relationships, and we are on track to meet our goals for the year,” said Stankey. “We had our best quarter of postpaid telephone network additions in over 10 years (with 928,000 subscriber additions), our fiber broadband network additions increased sequentially and the number of global subscribers increased. of HBO Max has approached 70 million. We also have a clear vision to reach the midpoint by year-end of our $ 6 billion savings target.

AT&T added 1.22 million wireless customers in the third quarter, beating expectations. AT & T’s quarterly revenue fell 5.7% as the company closed the DirecTV spin-off about a month after the start of the last period. Its profits have exceeded Wall Street estimates. At the start of Thursday’s session, AT&T shares were slightly higher.