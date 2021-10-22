House of the Dragon director explains differences with Game of Thrones – the Hollywood reporter

Dragon house co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik breaks his silence on his highly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel series.

During hollywood reporter interview about his next post-apocalyptic film on Apple Bullfinch, the two-time Emmy winner answered a few questions about his highly anticipated HBO fantasy drama, which takes place some 200 years before the events of Had.

THR asked Sapochink how the look, feel and tone of the upcoming drama will differ from the original series, which ran from 2011 to 2019 and ranked as HBO’s most popular program in its history and the most award-winning prime-time drama of all time.

“I think we were very respectful of what the original series is,” said Sapochnik, who directs several episodes of Dragon and also serves as a showrunner with series co-creator Ryan Condal. “It wasn’t broken, so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. Dragon house has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it’s very important to pay homage to the original series, which was quite revolutionary. We stand on the shoulders of this show and we’re only here because of this show. So the most important thing for us is to respect this show as much as possible and try to complement it rather than reinvent it. And I was involved in the creation of the original series, so I feel like it was helpful. Like, I can’t seem to be like, ‘Let’s change everything! Let’s make a different color palette! ‘ No, I like the color scheme.

“Having said that, we can’t say, ‘Well, when we did Thrones, we did it this way… ‘”, he added. “If you start every sentence with that, you’ve lost. It is something else, and should be something else. It’s a different crew, different people, a different tone. Hopefully this will be seen as something else. But he’ll have to earn it – it won’t happen overnight. Hopefully fans will appreciate him for what he is. We’ll be lucky if we ever get closer to what the original show was, so we just put our heads down and go on and hope what we come up with is worthy of having a Game Of Thrones Title.”

Sapochnik has directed many acclaimed episodes of Thrones – like “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter” – but this marks his first time as a showrunner. He noted that the job change was so difficult that it made it easier to accomplish.

“It’s a parcel working, ”said Sapochnik. “It’s a pretty interesting change. I produce other directors and I get involved in many minutiae. The realization is really simple in comparison. I feel vaguely elated during my days of directing because I don’t have to think about anything other than directing. I also learned, as I learned about Bullfinch, that as I get older it becomes more and more important for me to work with people that I love. The journey is the destination and if you can’t enjoy the journey then the destination makes a lot less sense. I have a group of filmmakers on Dragon house I really enjoy working with it. I have never had this level of repeat business working over and over again with the same people. The way i work with [GoT veterans] Fabian Wagner, my DP, and Tim Porter, my editor, we have fun and we make jokes and we never had that. I can’t tell you how important this is. Because there aren’t a lot of fun things going on in the world of Thrones, so it’s great to spend time with people you like to spend time with.

HBO is going to unleash Dragon in 2022. In the meantime, Bullfinch marks Sapochnik’s most significant effort on the big screen to date and stars Tom Hanks as possibly the last man on Earth, who embarks on a dangerous journey across the country with his beloved dog, Goodyear, and her newly built android, Jeff. Check out the full interview with Sapochnik for his manufacturing insight Bullfinch and how the pandemic changed the course of its post-apocalyptic history.