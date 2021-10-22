The Lion King actor and singer entertains the students of Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – The Chagrin Falls School District Music Department was treated to a performance by actor and singer Darian Sanders when they hosted it on October 14.

Sanders, originally from Kentucky, stars as Simba in the North American touring production of The Lion King, which took place October 1-15 at the Key Bank State Theater in Cleveland.

After his debut at Playhouse Square, Sanders was to travel with the show to San Antonio, Texas, and other major cities in the United States.

While visiting Chagrin Falls, Sanders spoke to some high school music students. He also performed a song from the Broadway musical Wicked.

David Holbert, who graduated from Orange High School in 2015, is reprising the role of Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King in New York City.

Hansen Song, Chagrin Falls High School (Photo courtesy of Chagrin Falls Schools)

Senior in the national orchestra

Hansen Song, a high school student from Chagrin Falls, senior violinist, auditioned and was accepted into the National Orchestra of the National Association for Music Education.

Hansen will join other high school orchestral musicians from across the country from virtually January 22-24. This virtual event will include several rehearsals with the 2022 All National Honors Ensembles conductors and workshops with renowned clinicians.

Each ensemble will create a final recorded performance that will be created online during the 37th Annual Music Month in Our Schools.

These high school students from Chagrin Falls volunteered to help clean up the grounds of the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland as part of the annual Schools Philanthropy Day on October 13. Kneeling, left to right, Calvin Struk-Marn, Matt Angelino and Sam Clark, and standing behind them is Zach Muckle. (Photo courtesy of Chagrin Falls Schools)

Philanthropy day

Seniors from Chagrin Falls High School volunteered at various nearby organizations for the school’s annual Philanthropy Day on October 13.

Service opportunities included helping with the cleanup of the grounds at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland and interacting with students at Gurney Elementary School and Chagrin Falls Middle School.

Other volunteer locations included Meals on Wheels, Life Act, the Chagrin Falls Historical Society, and Santas Hide-a-Way Hollow.

Philanthropy Day has grown every year since 2014, when seniors ventured beyond Chagrin Falls to volunteer in Ohio City.

When I became Deputy Principal, I wanted to take this opportunity to engage students in meaningful community service and to strengthen relationships between schools and community partners, said Chagrin Falls High School Deputy Principal Amanda Rassi. , which organizes the day every year. in a press release.

We believe that service work is a social responsibility and that only one person performing an act of kindness has the power to make a difference. Our students are making a difference.

The school wins a prize

Chagrin Falls High School won the 2020-21 Chapter One Award in the North Coast District.

This honor, based on student participation throughout the school year, is the highest recognition a school can receive from the National Speech and Debate Association. Only the best school by number of accumulated members and degrees per district obtains the designation each year.

Out of more than 3,000 member schools nationwide, CFHS is one of 108 to receive the Leading Chapter Award.

Writing contest winners

The winners have been announced for the Chagrin Falls The Write Place High School Courage Writing Contest for September.

The winners are Isabel Igoe, a third grader at Gurney Elementary School; Maelin Livingston, a fifth grade student at Chagrin Falls Middle School; Claire Hoelzel, a grade eight student at Chagrin Falls Middle School; and Courtney Myers, an elder at Chagrin Falls High School.

The Chagrin Falls popcorn shop donated prizes for Gurney, CFIS and CFMS. The high school winner received a $ 10 Tiger Perk gift card.

This school year theme is to choose courage throughout the district.

Takeaway bags

The first set of Library Wellness Take-Out Bags were distributed on October 1 to students at Chagrin Falls Middle School and Chagrin Falls High School.

This idea was developed during the coronavirus pandemic to keep in touch with remote and in-person students from districts. The bags were so well received by the students that Angie Jameson, the district media specialist, and her student interns continued to create them each month and season.

Students Fraya Brattebo and Audrey Holmes planned and assembled these activity bags, which included personalized book lists featuring Brazilian authors, supplies for four crafts, and a wellness message.

On October 9, Fraya and Audrey joined Jameson at the Ohio Educational Library Media Association’s conference in Columbus to introduce librarians across the state to their experiences in designing, marketing and assembling bags.

Josh Rooney, high school student at Chagrin Falls High School (Photo courtesy of Chagrin Falls Schools)

Student of the month

Josh Rooney, a high school student from Chagrin Falls High School, has been chosen as the Rotary Valley Chagrin October Student of the Month.

Josh was chosen based on his leadership and service qualities in the community.

Semi-finalist of National Merit and AP Fellow with Distinction, Josh received an award from the Department of Mathematics, as well as the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award. He is also on the Chagrin Falls High School Honor Roll.

Additionally, Josh is a four-time swimmer in all states and also competes in lacrosse.

Josh is a member of the Student Council, Superintendent Advisory Committee, Tutor for the Tiger Society, and is part of the Honors Advanced Data Structures App team.

Outside of school, he participates in the swimming club and is a lifeguard and swimming instructor.

Financial reporting award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Chagrin Falls School District for its Complete Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate the financial history of districts and to motivate potential users and groups of people. users to read the CAFR.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting.

