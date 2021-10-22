Connect with us

‘Dune’: Why Hollywood Keeps Telling The Story & Why This Latest Adaptation May Be The One To Take Off

After a number of pandemic-induced delays, the latest film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 sci-fi novel “Dune” hits theaters and on HBO Max this weekend. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, with his stars including Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. (Warner Bros. “Dune” studio, HBO Max, and CNN are all part of WarnerMedia.)

But the film is not the novel’s first screen adaptation – a much-maligned film was released in 1984, while a TV miniseries followed nearly two decades later. Even so, the source material has long been considered almost impossible to adapt.

Set on Arrakis, an inhospitable desert planet appreciated for its hallucinogenic “spice”, the novel follows the journey of young Paul Atreides (Chalamet) whose family has been tasked with watching over the planet – taking the place of their rivals, the Harkonnens. The story features everything from spaceships and alien life forms summoned to the sands to themes revolving around betrayal, politics, and religion.

The world set in “Dune” and its sequels is full of layers, many of which have been difficult to translate on the big screen. Here’s a look back at previous adaptations and why audiences today are likely to enjoy Villeneuve’s adaptation.

The first adaptation of ‘Dune’ didn’t go so well

It took over a decade for the first film adaptation of “Dune” to be made after the rights to the film changed hands several times during the 1970s. Director Alejandro Jodorowsky (“El Topo”) – subject of the documentary “Jodorowsky’s Dune” – was at the helm at one point, with awe-inspiring casting plans that included Orson Welles and Salvador Dali. But the project finally collapsed thanks in part to a heavy assembly budget and execution time.
A “Dune” movie came true when director David Lynch – after the success of “The Elephant Man” – took over the project. Released in 1984, Lynch’s “Dune” was a commercial and critical disaster, doing just $ 30.9 million at the national box office with a budget of $ 40 million.
“This movie is a real mess, an incomprehensible, ugly, unstructured and unnecessary excursion into the darkest realms of one of the most confusing storylines of all time,” Roger Ebert wrote in his one star review of Lynch’s adaptation, calling it a “project that was seriously out of control from the start.”

“The producers crossed their fingers and hoped that everyone who read the books will want to see the film,” his review concluded. “Not if the word gets out, they won’t.”

Kyle McLachlan starred as Paul Atreides in David Lynch's big screen adaptation of "Dune," which came out in 1984.
Although 1984’s “Dune” has gained some sort of cult following over the years, Lynch himself does not praise the film, calling it a “huge and gigantic sadness in my life” during a Virtual Q&A in 2020.

Sci-fi and movie buffs have a few theories as to why those early attempts to tell the story of “Dune” on screen didn’t click.

Jodorowsky and Lynch “tried too hard to be eccentric in their own way – to balance their own style and [source material’s] complex functionality – and as a result, their efforts have come across as somewhat contrived and perhaps overdone, ”Marina Hassapopoulou, professor of film studies at New York University, said in an email to CNN.

Lynch’s version, in particular, was trying to do too much in a limited amount of time, YouTube video essayist Patrick Willems told CNN, noting that “the movie is what people who don’t like sci-fi think all sci-fi is, which is basically just cold and dense and emotionless and basically nothing like it. other than information and traditions “.

Unlike “Star Wars,” which used its opening exploration to catch up with audiences in the story and provided reasons to be invested in character journeys, Lynch’s adaptation of “Dune” immediately “pours out. all of those terms, names and information about you, ”said Willems.

“It only lasts about two hours and they tried so hard to fit into it that it really looks like a CliffsNotes version of a manual,” he said. “You can see the elements of a compelling story – it’s just that it’s so condensed, and it feels a lot more like a dump of information than a real emotional story about characters.”

A 2000 miniseries fare better

The failures of Lynch’s adaptation did not prevent the creation of another “Dune”. In 2000, the Sci Fi Channel (now styled as SyFy) released “Frank Herbert’s Dune,” a three-part television miniseries written and directed by John Harrison that more closely adheres to the source material. The miniseries was a triumph over Lynch’s big-screen adaptation, giving Sci Fi its highest marks at the time. Over 3 million people watched part one, according to the New York Times.
Actor Alec Newman portrayed Paul Atreides in the 2000 television miniseries "The Dune by Frank Herbert."
Although the miniseries had his detractors, he won two Emmy Awards for cinematography and special visual effects. This led to the channel releasing a back-to-back miniseries, “Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune,” starring a then relatively unknown character. James mcavoy, which combined events from the author’s follow-up books “Dune Messiah” and “Children of Dune.”

Of course, while these versions of the “Dune” story found their audiences, they didn’t have the same broad reach as a big budget theatrical release.

“It was the pre-Battlestar Galactica era of the Sci Fi Channel – nothing they did was really connect with a wider audience,” Willems said.

Despite complex source material, directors remain drawn to ‘Dune’

“Dune” has often been considered “infilmable”. As Hassapopoulou says, “the source material is too sublime to be adapted (and limited to) an audiovisual medium like cinema, and this makes it difficult to adapt the book to the film”.

As Villeneuve’s release this year indicates, filmmakers remain drawn to the source material – in part because of the complexities and challenges involved. Villeneuve told the Los Angeles Times “It took a long time to strike the right balance” between maintaining the main storyline and capturing some of the complexities of the text, while still retaining a certain sense of “mystery.”

“It was very important to me that we didn’t explain everything,” he told The Times.

Josh Brolin (left) as Gurney Halleck and Timothe Chalamet as Paul Atreides in the 2021 adaptation of "Dune."

Despite some of its denser themes, the story of “Dune” has many universally recognizable elements. The feud between House Atreides and House Harkonnen is a trope that readers of classical literature – such as “Romeo and Juliet” and “Wuthering Heights” – are already familiar with.

“It’s the kind of thing people have been making films about since the dawn of cinema,” Willems said. “The aspects of the story are really universal, but you’ve got sand worms, you’ve got spaceships – you’ve got all these funny, weird sci-fi things to play with.”

Is the public ready for the “Dune” of 2021?

At the time of writing, the “Dune” of Villeneuve has largely taken over $ 100 million at the international box office. The film received a 8 minute standing ovation world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and critics are mostly positive as soon as it opens in American theaters.

While the film’s ultimate box office performance is yet to be known, Hassapopoulou believes that Villeneuve’s “‘Dune’ will be the most commercially successful of all adaptations to date,” pointing to the director’s previous work as reasons for which his vision will succeed.

“As he did with the legacy of Blade Runner via ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017), Villeneuve is able to attract new fans and generate renewed interest in the source materials,” he said. she declared. “His film ‘Arrival’ demonstrates that he is able to handle complex storytelling in a way that always makes it accessible to the general public.”

Plus, today’s mainstream audience may be more ready than ever for an adaptation of “Dune” than they were before. Hassapopoulou said Hollywood production since the 1990s has been “increasingly demanding of more intellectually active and critically engaged viewers”, meaning the new “Dune” may appeal to new generations who “are not put off by aesthetic experimentation and convoluted stories”.

Left to right: Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune."
Willems feels the same way, pointing out how more mainstream “media nerds” has become over the past 15 years. The average person today can name a number of previously obscure Marvel characters, while shows like “Game of Thrones” – “that really dense fantasy stuff with ice dragons and zombies” – have become so popular. that even his own parents cared. approximately, he noted.
But even with various factors lining up in favor of the new film, there are still risks. On the one hand, Villeneuve’s “Dune” doesn’t cover the whole novel – and it’s not yet confirmed that a second film will be made for good. “Will enough people watch it to make sure Warner Bros. can justify doing… part two?” Willems asked, while observing that splitting the most recent film adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” into two parts “worked” for the studio, which ultimately committed to completing the story in a second. movie.

While “Dune” is something people have heard of, it isn’t necessarily a “known and proven franchise,” he said. But that didn’t stop her own excitement from seeing the film.

“I’m really curious how the general public will react and react,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of movies like ‘Dune’, so personally I hope people show up.”

