‘Dune’: Why Hollywood Keeps Telling The Story & Why This Latest Adaptation May Be The One To Take Off
But the film is not the novel’s first screen adaptation – a much-maligned film was released in 1984, while a TV miniseries followed nearly two decades later. Even so, the source material has long been considered almost impossible to adapt.
Set on Arrakis, an inhospitable desert planet appreciated for its hallucinogenic “spice”, the novel follows the journey of young Paul Atreides (Chalamet) whose family has been tasked with watching over the planet – taking the place of their rivals, the Harkonnens. The story features everything from spaceships and alien life forms summoned to the sands to themes revolving around betrayal, politics, and religion.
The world set in “Dune” and its sequels is full of layers, many of which have been difficult to translate on the big screen. Here’s a look back at previous adaptations and why audiences today are likely to enjoy Villeneuve’s adaptation.
The first adaptation of ‘Dune’ didn’t go so well
“The producers crossed their fingers and hoped that everyone who read the books will want to see the film,” his review concluded. “Not if the word gets out, they won’t.”
Sci-fi and movie buffs have a few theories as to why those early attempts to tell the story of “Dune” on screen didn’t click.
Jodorowsky and Lynch “tried too hard to be eccentric in their own way – to balance their own style and [source material’s] complex functionality – and as a result, their efforts have come across as somewhat contrived and perhaps overdone, ”Marina Hassapopoulou, professor of film studies at New York University, said in an email to CNN.
Unlike “Star Wars,” which used its opening exploration to catch up with audiences in the story and provided reasons to be invested in character journeys, Lynch’s adaptation of “Dune” immediately “pours out. all of those terms, names and information about you, ”said Willems.
“It only lasts about two hours and they tried so hard to fit into it that it really looks like a CliffsNotes version of a manual,” he said. “You can see the elements of a compelling story – it’s just that it’s so condensed, and it feels a lot more like a dump of information than a real emotional story about characters.”
A 2000 miniseries fare better
Of course, while these versions of the “Dune” story found their audiences, they didn’t have the same broad reach as a big budget theatrical release.
Despite complex source material, directors remain drawn to ‘Dune’
“Dune” has often been considered “infilmable”. As Hassapopoulou says, “the source material is too sublime to be adapted (and limited to) an audiovisual medium like cinema, and this makes it difficult to adapt the book to the film”.
“It was very important to me that we didn’t explain everything,” he told The Times.
Despite some of its denser themes, the story of “Dune” has many universally recognizable elements. The feud between House Atreides and House Harkonnen is a trope that readers of classical literature – such as “Romeo and Juliet” and “Wuthering Heights” – are already familiar with.
“It’s the kind of thing people have been making films about since the dawn of cinema,” Willems said. “The aspects of the story are really universal, but you’ve got sand worms, you’ve got spaceships – you’ve got all these funny, weird sci-fi things to play with.”
Is the public ready for the “Dune” of 2021?
While the film’s ultimate box office performance is yet to be known, Hassapopoulou believes that Villeneuve’s “‘Dune’ will be the most commercially successful of all adaptations to date,” pointing to the director’s previous work as reasons for which his vision will succeed.
Plus, today’s mainstream audience may be more ready than ever for an adaptation of “Dune” than they were before. Hassapopoulou said Hollywood production since the 1990s has been “increasingly demanding of more intellectually active and critically engaged viewers”, meaning the new “Dune” may appeal to new generations who “are not put off by aesthetic experimentation and convoluted stories”.
While “Dune” is something people have heard of, it isn’t necessarily a “known and proven franchise,” he said. But that didn’t stop her own excitement from seeing the film.
“I’m really curious how the general public will react and react,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of movies like ‘Dune’, so personally I hope people show up.”
