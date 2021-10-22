The Oscar for Best Actor is Will Smiths to lose

Well, I guess Warner Bros. is going to have two major trailers attached to Dune from tonight. We have the second trailer for The batman during last Saturday’s DC FanDome event, and now we’ve got a second look at king richard. Warner Bros. is high on this one, in part because it positions Will Smith as a frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Actor this year. In addition, even if Smith apart from a known brand / brand persona (whether Bad boys for life Where Aladdin) is as much of a commercial draw as it is for almost any actor these days, I would say Will Smith * as * Richard Williams in an ambitious biopic about the Williams sisters could have been a solid hit in the pre-Covid era and could still be one now.

The optimistic scenario is that it plays like, relatively speaking and on a Covid curve, The blind side ($ 39 million on the same weekend before Thanksgiving in 2009) or Wonder ($ 33 ​​million the same in 2017), then the legs during the holidays and until the beginning of December. It’ll be the big movie at least until West Side Story December 10. Wonder and The blind side (for which Sandra Bullock won an Oscar that year) opened against huge but for fans only tents, namely The Twilight Saga: New Moon ($ 142 million) and Justice League ($ 94 million), then WB might hope that Sonys Ghostbusters: the afterlife proves the same.

The quotes from this trailer are less about the good movie than the objective descriptions (yes, it’s a triumphant story over determination and dreams) that would apply even if the picture were an artistic sloppy. This is one of my longtime pet peeves, offering drawn quotes that are less subjective praise and more objective facts (yes, Drew Barrymore * is * Cinderella in Forever), especially when actual positive reviews are readily available. I would say there is a risk here of making the movie look like If you don’t like this movie, you don’t like real people! oatmeal, which can backfire on you. To be fair, Will Smith at his best is indeed a subjective statement of artistic merit and preciousness.

Right now, the Oscar for Best Actor is Smiths to lose, especially since most of the other perceived favorites (Benedict Cumberbatch in The power of the dog, Denzel Washington in Macbeth’s tragedy, Andrew Garfield as the late Johnathan Larsen in Tic … Tic … Boom, etc.) come from streaming titles. Of course, being the first favorite of the season is a dangerous game. In the 2005 season, Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the line) started the season ahead of Heath Ledger (brokeback mountain) was in the spotlight only for Phillip Seymour Hoffman (Hood) to be in the lead when the contenders go off the track. Cruel / macabre irony, but these two runners would later win Oscars for playing the Joker.

Nonetheless, the tale of one of the world’s greatest movie stars winning an Oscar (after being nominated for Corn in 2002 and The pursuit of happiness in 2007) for a deeply old-school Hollywood star vehicle / studio programmer, it will be hard to resist. Smith has been a rock-solid actor since the days of Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION and Where the day takes you, and his recent work (Focus, concussion, collateral beauty, etc.), which appear to be meta-comments on its impact on pop culture (Spies in Disguise, Gemini Man, Bad Boys for Life), were fascinating to watch. I mean if only you could see Suicide Squad, Brilliant and Aladdin, It’s yours.

Judas and the Black Messiah was a commercial whiff, for reasons understandable by the circumstances, in early 2021. It grossed $ 6.6 million worldwide on top of its concurrent (for the first 30 days) HBO Max availability. But it was also a Best Picture nominee that earned Daniel Kaluuya an Oscar for Deserved Best Supporting Actor, as well as the universally acclaimed debut film offered in the Theaters / HBO Max deal. I hope that king richard succeeds alongside Ghostbusters: the afterlife (November 19) and Disneys Charm November 24. However, if the film wins an Oscar for Will Smith, it almost doesn’t matter (in terms of Warner Bros. prestige) if it’s a theatrical success.

“King Richard” Anne Marie Fox, courtesy of Warner Bros.



