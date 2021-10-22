Animation Is Film Festival Hollywood Highlights: What to See





The Animation Is Film Festival returns to Hollywood this weekend for its fourth edition with intriguing titles, including likely Oscar nominees. The 2021 in-person event at TCL Chinese 6 has among its banner selections a presentation of the opening night of the Summit of the Gods, with director Patrick Imbert (The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales) in attendance for a Q&A -answer, a central presentation of Mamoru Hosoda’s new feature film, Belle (with a Hosoda Q&A to follow) and the refugee feature film Flee closes the festival. Here are some of the highlights of the festival. The voters of the Academy take note: The Summit of the Gods (France) is an insightful, even profound, look at the souls of those who are driven to climb the world’s most dangerous mountains. His beautiful, expressive hand-drawn figures populate the captivating story of Japanese mountaineers told in the manga by Jir Taniguchi and Baku Yumemakura. Hosodas Beautiful (Japan) is to get this Beauty and the Beast in the context of today’s virtual worlds and social networks, in the familiar context of the shy schoolgirl with a secret (here, not magic, but digital), with a serious take on child abuse and … it’s a musical. Hosodas Mirai was an Oscar nominee, and this one will get a look-see. Jonas Poher Rasmussens To flee (Denmark) is essentially a first-person refugee documentary that had to be animated to bring its painful memories to life. It is the story of a man who fled war-torn Afghanistan and had to live under layers of narratives that were not his real self in order to survive. It is in turn heartbreaking and touching, and also worthy of reward. The passage (France) takes a more directly dramatic approach to a refugee story, and is no less convincing than Fuir. His aesthetic which resembles evocative oil paintings conveying the stories oscillating between fantastic reality and excruciating deprivation is idiosyncratic and very expressive. The story follows two children trying to survive the frightening exodus from their country to an uncertain future full of traps and predators. Chimney Town Doll (Japan) is a beautifully rendered adaptation of a children’s book about an overindustrialized town by Dickensian and the assembled magical being from scraps of Frosty the Snowman. The story is less compelling than some of the competing ones, but the visuals are meticulously detailed and evocative. Don’t be fooled by the simple drawing style of Nahuel and the magic book (Chile); this hero travel story of a boy and a book may sound like a saturday cartoon from the 70s, but it has some genuinely spooky villains and an entertaining magical duel. Other features shown out of competition include major releases from Luca Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Vivo, all discussed separately on these pages. Festival “Animation is a film” Or: TCL Chinese 6 Theaters, Hollywood When: From Friday to October 24 Tickets: $ 10 to $ 13.50 More information: animationisfilm.com

