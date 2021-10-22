Propeller pistol unloaded by Alec Baldwin kills “Rust” film crew memberExBulletin







KOAT 7 News via AP SANTA FE, NM The director of photography on a film starring Alec Baldwin was killed and the director of the film injured, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, NM They were shot by a prop gun which was discharged by Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, the statement from the sheriff’s office said. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The second victim, Warden Joel Souza, 48, was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing and authorities say no charges have been laid in the incident. Detectives continue to question witnesses. Production was stopped on the Western film “Rust”, which is directed by Souza with producer and actor Baldwin.

Luis Sanchez-Saturno / Santa Fe New Mexican via AP A spokesperson for Baldwin said there had been an accident on set involving the misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday in tears, but attempts to get a comment from him were unsuccessful. “According to investigators, it appears the scene filmed involved the use of a propeller-driven firearm when it was unloaded,” Sheriff Juan Rios spokesman told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired.” MPs responded around 2 p.m. to the filming of the film at Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls arrived regarding a person shot on set, Rios said. Filming for “Rust” was scheduled to continue in early November, according to a press release from the New Mexico Film Office. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database. The teenager runs away with his longtime grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy was sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher. In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow”. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

