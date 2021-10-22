For “Dune” actor Oscar Isaac, life is about impermanenceExBulletin

Entertainment
Actor Oscar Isaac was of school age in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew swept through his hometown, blowing up the roof of his Florida home. He remembers holding his dog and cuddling with his family under cushions in the living room as the water rose to his ankles.
Isaac’s family, who were evangelical Christians, initially thought the storm was a sign of the apocalypse. After he passed, he said, “I remember walking out into the neighborhood and it looked like an atomic bomb had gone off. It was just razed, the whole place.”
It was a first lesson in the temporary nature of things, a theme that will follow Isaac throughout his career.
“Everything in life for me has been a lot of impermanence,” he says. “That’s also what’s funny about the profession I’m in. You have these really intense months with these people doing this thing where it matters so much… and then it goes.”
Isaac plays a disgraced serviceman from the trauma of the Iraq war in the film, The card counter. He co-starred with Jessica Chastain in the HBO limited series Scenes from a wedding, and he is one of the new movie stars Dune.
Interview highlights
On the trauma his Card counter the character is dealing with
I wouldn’t consider him dead inside. I think the mask is a kind of cushioning, the card counting mask, that kind of self-imposed purgatory he’s been in, where he’s missing the time of his existence, playing game. blackjack and low stakes poker just enough to get by. And that’s sort of the wall he built around himself. But inside, what was important to me was feeling that there was this furnace brewing this kind of volcanic thing that he was desperately trying to contain. It’s a bunch of rage and self-hatred and rage against the people who put it there and guilt. And really the most important thing is the trauma. …
Courtesy of Focus Features
He was asked to do some very horrible things [in the Iraq war] torturing people, and he did it because he thought it was the right thing to do. And I think the biggest trauma of all was that he was good and had it in him.
On his evangelical education and believing in the apocalypse
We grew up with a very, very real feeling of the looming end of the apocalypse. We had photos, paintings. Often my father would prepare for it by making provisions. … We grew up feeling like it was just around the corner all the time and will you be left behind?
It was less about whether you did right or wrong, it’s like, how much do you really believe in Jesus? Do you really believe or are you just saying you do? … [I had] anxiety of, do I believe enough? Maybe I’m lying to myself. Maybe I’ll be left behind. Does it come? How will it be when you hear the trumpets and the sky opens?
On her dad stocking up on supplies
My dad was trying to get canned goods and things like that, ammunition. I remember the year 2000 was a big problem. It was as if it was a convergence of the apocalypse and the technological disaster to come. I’ve found there’s something in the evangelical thing, there’s an excitement about the end because it just means you’re right.
On her father introducing her to the movies and getting her a camera
I started making movies with his camcorder, and [my dad] even had like a little video equalizer where you could put titles and stuff. I started making movies of my toys at a fairly young age, then I made a movie with my middle school class: sixth, fifth. That’s what got me started in there, because we had a camera so we could make movies and see how magical it was to make them.
On the grief of losing his mother mixed with the joy of the birth of his son less than 2 months later
It was obviously also a very traumatic time. So still to this day, I feel like I haven’t dealt with it completely. And at the time it was really good to have something like Hamlet shed all this grief and hope at the same time, if that’s the healthiest thing, I don’t know. It’s a funnel, and it’s always where I go to understand things about life and things that happen to me. But it’s one thing to cry as a character and one thing to cry as a real person. And I think there is still a lot of unresolved stuff out there. But for this little boy, that I named after my mother, to come just a month and a half later, was really, really something. …
The only unconditional love I ever really felt was from my mother. … I’ll never have that again, because it’s impossible; we have the only mom. But I can give that. And that change, you know, was a really nice thing to do to get into the gift.
How fatherhood changed him
I have become a much less desperate person. I think I’ve always been desperate, like I must be awesome. I need to be seen. I have to say the right thing. I have to make the right decision, talk to the right person, make that person like me. All those kinds of hopeless feelings that really, eventually, melted away, for the most part. It still comes up from time to time. But for the most part, I think that’s what a lot of it did. It was just a rework of what I find important.
Heidi Saman and Thea Chaloner produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Natalie Escobar adapted it for the web.
